Justin Fields Breaks Silence on Steelers QB Competition

Head coach Mike Tomlin has made it rather clear this offseason that Russell Wilson is the front runner to start behind center for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. But that doesn’t mean fellow signal caller Justin Fields won’t compete.

At the first day of voluntary workouts on May 21, Fields told the media he’s practicing as if he is going to be the team’s starter.

“I’m definitely competing,” Justin Fields said to reporters, via The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo. “Russ knows that. We compete against each other every day. We’re pushing each other.

“I definitely don’t have the mindset of sitting all year. I come in here every day and give it all I got. I’m pushing him to be his best, and he’s pushing me to be my best every day.”

Fields is certainly used to starting. He became the starter behind center for the Chicago Bears during Week 3 of his rookie season. Since then, he’s started all 38 games in which he’s played.

In those games with the Bears, Fields posted 7 yards per pass with 40 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. He also averaged 6.3 yards per carry with 13 rushing touchdowns.

Fields’ interview on May 21 was the first he conducted since joining the Steelers. The team did not hold an introductory press conference for the quarterback after acquiring him in a trade because he was out of the country on a Youth Football Camp tour at the time.