Steelers Fans React to Ravens’ Justin Tucker Speaking Out on Field Conditions

It’s an annual November tradition in Pittsburgh to discuss field conditions at Acrisure Stadium. This year, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker started the discussion.

After missing a pair of field goals in the 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 17, Tucker explained to reporters that the playing surface at Acrisure Stadium wasn’t perfect.

“I wouldn’t say the surface was an issue, but it wasn’t ideal,” Tucker told the media, via The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko. “That’s something that we make a point to account for by going out there in pregame warmups and getting our feet under us, figuring out what the wind may [be] doing.

“We’ve dealt with that plenty of times here, elsewhere, at home. And then throughout the course of the game, the most action takes place in between the hashes, and it naturally just gets chewed up.”

Tucker received criticism for the response, particularly from Steelers fans on social media.

“Dude you’re washed just own up to it,” wrote J with two laughing emojis.

Tucker is 16-for-22 on field goal attempts this season. His 72.7% conversion rate in 2024 is, by far, the worst of his career.

“Tucker’s kicking was also not ideal,” tweeted Eric Vogan.

While Tucker missed two field goals in Week 11, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell went 6-for-6. Boswell’s performance allowed the Steelers to beat the Ravens without a touchdown.

“Boz played on equal conditions, and he made 6 field goals on 6 attempts,” wrote Erik Escalate with a hands crossed emoji.

To say the least, 93.7 The Fan’s Adam Crowley was not a fan of Tucker’s less-than-ideal field conditions admission.

“Justin Tucker bitching about the playing surface the same day the other guy goes 6 for 6,” he wrote on X.

Steelers Fans Also Defend Justin Tucker ‘Not Ideal’ Field Conditions Remark

There were many more who shared tweets with similar sentiment as Escalate’s reaction. Remarking about less than ideal field goals after missing two field goals and the other kicker went 6-for-6 came across as sour grapes to many Steelers fans.

However, some Steelers fans appreciated Tucker’s honesty.

“Steelers fan here, Justin Tucker only states the obvious here,” wrote MzW. “Saying that the field gets messed up during play & that kickers have to deal with that at home too.

“There’s nothing here but a classy response. Cmon bro.”

Some social media users took particular issue with Crowley stating Tucker was “bitching”

“That’s not what I take from watching this video,” Blockchain Benny wrote. “Tucker was directly asked due to the Pitt game being played on the same surface a day earlier.

“Really don’t hear anything here that can be construed as ‘bitching.'”

Pitt hosted Clemson in ACC football on November 23, a day prior to the Steelers-Ravens matchup.

In addition to Pitt home games, Acrisure Stadium also hosts high school football playoff games in late November. That can often leave the playing surface less than ideal for the Steelers and their opponents.

This year, Acrisure Stadium will hold four high school football games from November 22-23. But Pitt doesn’t have another home game this season. The Steelers also don’t play at Acrisure Stadium again until December 8.

Steelers’ Chris Boswell Calls Tucker ‘A Legend’

Boswell didn’t directly address Tucker’s field conditions remark. But he implied that Tucker should receive the benefit of the doubt with his recent struggles.

“That dude is a legend. He’s a Hall of Famer,” Boswell told reporters, via Batko. “Next thing you know, he’ll go on another 100-field goal streak, and everyone will forget about this, and we’ll move past it.”

Boswell, though, is quickly approaching legendary status. Boswell leads the NFL with 29 made field goals this season. His only miss has been a 62-yard attempt right before halftime in Week 3.

With his strong first 10 games this season, Boswell has moved into fifth place on the all-time field goal percentage list. Meanwhile, Tucker dropped from the top spot on the list after his two misses in Week 11.

Tucker is now ranked second with an 89.348% all-time field goal percentage.