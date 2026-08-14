Steelers Rookie Begins to Silence Doubters With 1 Play in Preseason Debut

Wide receiver Kaden Wetjen finished his college career with just 23 catches and 197 receiving yards. So even though he excelled as a returner, NFL draft pundits criticized the Pittsburgh Steelers for drafting Wetjen in the fourth round this past spring.

Wetjen could very well make his most significant contributions on special teams. But that doesn’t mean he won’t also have a role on offense.

In his preseason debut Thursday night, he showcased what he could do as a receiver.

On third-and-7 early in the third quarter, Wetjen caught a slant pass over the middle of the field. He then turned on his kick returner speed for a 74-yard gain, nearly reaching the end zone.

It’s only one play in a meaningless game against Green Bay Packers backup defenders. Yet, it should work as a showcase of what Wetjen could be for the Steelers offense.

Steelers Rookie Kaden Wetjen Showcases Speed as Receiver

Wetjen wasn’t able to find much open space on special teams. As a result, he didn’t get to show off his speed on that unit.

But it came on the slant pass from fellow rookie Drew Allar.

“I really didn’t have to do much,” Wetjen said, via TribLive.com’s Chris Harlan. “They had man coverage, and Drew just put the ball on the spot. As all of us saw, I tripped on my foot and almost face-planted…

“I was kind of mad at myself, you know, for a second,” Wetjen added. “Should’ve been a touchdown.”

While true, the fact Wetjen nearly tripped himself and still outran every defender for 74 yards speaks to his speed.

And with that speed, he might not “have to do much” to make an impact on offense after all. If Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy can just find a way to get Wetjen the ball in space, the rookie can allow his legs to do the rest.

Will Wetjen Have Role on Steelers Offense?

Wetjen’s big gain on offense was rather ironic. A lot of pundits doubted that Wetjen would be able to carve out any type of role on offense.

“Wetjen will be the starting returner for punts and kickoffs. But it’s going to take time if he’s ever going to be part of the offense,” wrote The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo on August 12. “His size (5-9) makes him a small target.

“When balls have been outside his frame, he’s struggled to corral them.”

“While it’s likely true Wetjen won’t carve out much of a role on offense, at least right off the bat, that won’t be much of an issue if he’s able to make up for it and then some on special teams,” wrote SI on Steelers’ Jack Markowski in July.

On Thursday, Wetjen had 61 return yards on three kickoffs. He also had 10 yards on two punt returns. Instead, his highlight was on offense.

Wetjen still has a long way to go. But just the single big play in his preseason debut showcased that he is capable of an offensive role.