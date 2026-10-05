Ex-Steelers’ Kaleb Johnson Gets Clear Warning From Packers HC After Brutal Mistake

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. debuting with the Dallas Cowboys received most of the headlines Sunday. But another recent Steelers draft pick played again for his new team Sunday — running back Kaleb Johnson.

The 2025 Steelers third-round pick experienced his best day in the NFL during Week 4. Johnson averaged 5.3 yards per carry while leading the Packers with 42 rushing yards.

But Johnson still made a critical mistake which could lead to his benching. That’s what Packers head coach Matt LaFleur strongly inferred during his postgame press conference Sunday after Green Bay defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17-14.

“Well, I think a great teacher is the bench,” said LaFleur to reporters. “So, if guys don’t start holding onto the ball, they’re going to be sitting on the bench.”

Johnson fumbled late in the fourth quarter inside the Buccaneers 5-yard line. If not for the error, the Packers could have put the game away with a touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson Put on Notice With Benching Threat From Matt LaFleur

Getty Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur put former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson on notice after Week 4.

The Packers could really use a boost from their backfield, which is why they were interested in Johnson after the preseason. Green Bay didn’t give up much to acquire Johnson from the Steelers, but his acquisition spoke to the desperation the Packers had at running back without Josh Jacobs.

While 42 rushing yards isn’t a lot, it’s the most the Packers have gotten from a single running back in a game this season. Johnson also reached that total on just eight carries, which was an encouraging sign.

Johnson’s biggest highlight was a 31-yard scamper that set up a touchdown in the third quarter.

But Johnson ended the day on a sour note, as his last touch was the fumble. Granted, the Packers didn’t call another running play after the gaffe. So maybe Johnson wasn’t actually benched.

If his fumbling issue continues, though, it’s clear LaFleur won’t be afraid to sit Johnson.

Johnson has two fumbles in four games with the Packers. Although he has only lost one of those loose balls, his two fumbles on 20 carries over four games is far too many.

A good fumble rate is below 1%; Johnson is at 10% in a small sample.

Is Johnson in Matt LaFleur’s Doghouse?

Getty Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had a clear warning for Kaleb Johnson and other running backs about fumbling after Week 4.

Johnson wasn’t the only Packers running back who fumbled in Week 4. MarShawn Lloyd also coughed up the ball, but that fumble rolled out of bounds.

With his comment about benching running backs who fumble, LaFleur could have been referring to Johnson or Lloyd or both.

Still, it’s worth wondering after the comment if Johnson is in LaFleur’s doghouse. It would be a familiar place for the former Steelers running back. As Pittsburgh fans surely remember, Johnson muffed a kickoff in Week 2 last season and arguably never really recovered from Mike Tomlin’s doghouse.

Johnson got some action in garbage time for the Steelers in Weeks 4 and 6 last year. But he never had more than six carries in a game. Johnson also never returned kickoffs again for the Steelers after his muff.

By the end of his rookie season, Johnson was a healthy scratch most weeks.

Johnson is getting regularly playing time with the Packers. In fact, his offensive snap count is increasing every week. But for that to continue, he has to hold onto the ball.