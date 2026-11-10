Potential Steelers WR Trade Target Lands in NFC West: Report

Cross another potential wide receiver trade target off the list for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon the San Francisco 49ers have acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts. The 49ers agreed to send a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Colts for the veteran receiver.

“Trade! The Colts are sending six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen to the 49ers for a 2027 sixth-round pick,” wrote Pelissero on X.

Fellow NFL insiders Jordan Schultz and Adam Schefter also reported the trade.

Allen is in his 14th NFL season. He’s well past his prime, but he was a potential Steelers target because he was expected to be cheap to acquire. In the end, it cost the 49ers just a mid-Day 3 selection to land the wideout.

Before the trade, Allen had 40 catches in eight games for the Colts. However, he averaged a career-low 8.8 yards per reception. With that average, Allen had 351 receiving yards and one touchdown in Indianapolis.

Last season, Allen registered 81 catches, 777 receiving yards, averaging 9.6 yards per reception, and four touchdowns in 17 games with the Los Angeles Chargers.