Browns Officially Terminate Contract With Former Steelers 3rd-Round Pick

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kendrick Green wasn’t going to play against his former team Thursday night for the Cleveland Browns. But now, he also won’t be with the Browns organization for the game either.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Cleveland parted ways with Green on Tuesday. The Browns released the center from the reserve/injured list. Green had been on IR since the first week of August before the preseason started.

The details of Green’s injury were not disclosed.

The Browns signed Green off the Buffalo Bills practice squad last year on Christmas eve. He was inactive for the Steelers-Browns matchup on December 28, but Green dressed for Cleveland’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4. He played one snap on special teams.

Green began his career as a third-round pick for Pittsburgh. The Steelers selected Green at No. 87 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In addition to the Steelers, Browns and Bills, Green has also played for the Houston Texans.

Ex-Steelers’ Kendrick Green Becomes Free Agent After Browns Release

Getty The Cleveland Browns waived former Pittsburgh Steelers third-round lineman Kendrick Green from their injured reserve Tuesday.

Although the NFL transaction wire didn’t state Green and the Browns reached an injury settlement, but there’s a chance that is what occurred for Cleveland to part ways with the injured lineman. Green will become a free agent and available to sign with any team.

Green is probably best remembered in Pittsburgh as another example of the Steelers taking a highly touted draft pick along the offensive line and switching his position. The 27-year-old played guard at Illinois in college, but the Steelers moved him to center as a rookie in 2021.

Green started 15 games at center during Ben Roethlisberger’s final season. But he significantly struggled and didn’t start again for Pittsburgh after his rookie season.

While the Steelers moved Green back to guard in 2022, he didn’t earn a job there either. The Steelers made the lineman a healthy scratch for all 17 games during his second season.

At the NFL roster deadline in August 2023, the team traded Green to the Texans for a 2025 sixth-round pick.