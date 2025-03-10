Steelers Social Media Reacts to Eagles Trading Kenny Pickett Back to AFC North

For the second straight offseason, quarterback Kenny Pickett has been traded.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 10 that the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade Pickett to the Cleveland Browns for fellow backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick.

Unless there’s another subsequent move, the Steelers will face Pickett twice during the 2025 NFL season.

Not that Steelers fans care. Actually, Steelers fans appeared to be looking forward to the idea of Pickett potentially starting twice for the Browns versus the Steelers this fall.

“We get to see Kenny Pickett twice a year,” a Steelers fan tweeted as a caption to a person hysterically laughing in a GIF.

“All the browns fans that laughed at us for having Kenny Pickett as QB1,” wrote another Steelers fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“Now have Kenny Pickett at QB1.”

In Cleveland, Pickett could compete with Deshaun Watson for the starting quarterback job this fall.

“TJ Watt learning he gets to face Kenny Pickett twice a year,” wrote another Steelers fan as a caption to a person licking their lips.

Pickett faced the Steelers for the first time in the Philadelphia-Pittsburgh matchup during Dec. 2024. But Pickett served as a backup quarterback in the game. He didn’t play any snaps.

The game was also in Philadelphia. Pickett has yet to play a game in Pittsburgh since the Steelers traded him to the Eagles in March 2024.