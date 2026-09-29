Bengals Cut Ex-Steelers WR After Costly Error in Pittsburgh’s Week 3 Win: Report

Wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams made a significant mistake against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. As a result, Williams is now unemployed.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Cincinnati Bengals released Williams on Tuesday. His cut came two days after he muffed a punt during the fourth quarter against the Steelers.

“Bengals have released WR/KR Ke’Shawn Williams, per source,” wrote Fowler on X. “Williams muffed a punt late in Sunday’s loss to Steelers.”

The Bengals claimed Williams after the Steelers waived the receiver last December. In his 2026 debut Sunday, Williams muffed a punt that led to Pittsburgh’s game-tying field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers ultimately defeated the Bengals 30-27 in Week 3. Williams also returned five kickoffs for 131 yards in the Cincinnati loss.

Bengals Release Former Steelers WR Ke’Shawn Williams After Special Teams Blunder

Getty ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Cincinnati Bengals released wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams two days after his muffed punt against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Williams had been with the Bengals since Pittsburgh parted ways with him last December. Williams earned a spot on Cincinnati’s active roster in training camp and dressed for the first time this season in Week 3.

The wideout did fine returning kickoffs, but his muffed punt was a major mistake. It gave the Steelers an extra possession, which started in the red zone, in the final quarter.

The Bengals defense held quarterback Aaron Rodgers and company out of the end zone. But Williams’ fumble was one of two Cincinnati turnovers in the fourth. The field goal was enough for the Steelers to edge their division rival.

Williams signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent last spring. The wideout didn’t make the Pittsburgh active roster but returned to the team on the practice squad.

The Steelers added Williams to their active roster last October. In 11 games, he didn’t have any catches for the Pittsburgh offense, but Williams returned 18 kickoffs for 425 yards and 11 punts for 112 yards.

The returner played the final three weeks of the 2025 campaign with the Bengals. In those contests, he had 203 kickoff return yards and 95 punt return yards.

Mike Tomlin Poked Fun at Williams After Muff

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin teased one of his former players after his muff for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is only a few weeks into his new television gig with NBC. But Tomlin has certainly enjoyed teasing the NFL football teams from Ohio.

A couple weeks after taking a shot at the Cleveland Browns, Tomlin poked fun at Williams during the Steelers-Bengals highlights Sunday night.

“Former Steeler Ke’Shawn Williams muffs a punt,” Tomlin said on NBC, via Cincinnati Enquirer’s Dave Clark. “He forgets that he’s not playing for them. Another error by their punt return team, giving the Steelers another shot. … All is well in western PA.”

All is not well for Williams, though, as he lost his role with the Bengals. He will have to find a new team willing to overlook his Week 3 gaffe to give him another shot.