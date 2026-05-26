Steelers 300-Plus Pound UDFA Projected to Push Draft Pick for Roster Spot

The Pittsburgh Steelers grabbed Notre Dame’s Gabriel Rubio in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Rubio was the only defensive lineman in Pittsburgh’s 2026 draft class, and yet, he might not be the team’s top rookie in that unit. Rubio could need to earn that title in a competition with undrafted rookie Kevin Jobity Jr. this summer.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport hyped Jobity as the Steelers top undrafted free agent this offseason. Not only that, but Davenport sees Jobity as competing with Rubio for a 2026 roster spot.

“A 6’4″, 304-pound defensive tackle who is unpolished but has a high motor, Jobity had the best season of his collegiate career in 2025, logging 30 tackles and five sacks at Syracuse,” wrote Davenport.

“Jobity’s athleticism and versatility are going to make him a player to watch this summer. And Rubio is going to have his hands full seeing off Jobity for a roster spot.”

In four seasons at Syracuse, Jobity registered 84 combined tackles, including 20.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 38 games. During 2025, he had six tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass defense.