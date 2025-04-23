Steelers Floated as Potential Trade Suitor for 4-Time Pro Bowl QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers could find their future franchise quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But if they don’t, the Steelers could still find their 2025 starter behind center.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini listed the Steelers as one of three teams that could pursue a trade for Atlanta Falcons veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins during draft weekend.

“The Browns, Steelers and possibly Vikings could be involved in a Cousins trade,” Russini wrote. “Minnesota is looked at as the least likely scenario, given its preference for J.J. McCarthy and that Cousins would need to sign off on any trade he is involved in.

“It’s believed that Cousins would be against any trade that involves sending him to a situation involving a young QB, similar to the situation he faced in Atlanta last year.”

Russini concluded writing if a Cousins trade occurs during the draft, it will likely happen on Day 3.

The Steelers are entering the 2025 NFL Draft with Mason Rudolph on top of their quarterback depth chart. The only other signal-caller the team has on its roster is Skylar Thompson.

Steelers Moving On From Aaron Rodgers?

Pundits have previously linked the Steelers to Cousins through offseason rumors. However, the Steelers have appeared reluctant to show that much serious interest.

Instead, Pittsburgh focused its free agency attention on signing Aaron Rodgers.

But after more than a month of pursuing Rodgers, the Steelers have been unable to sign the veteran quarterback. Rodgers didn’t close the door on joining Mike Tomlin’s team while addressing his free agency on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show last Thursday, but Rodgers explained he is dealing with a personal issue that’s taking his priority.

“The Steelers are in a holding pattern in regards to Aaron Rodgers,” Russini wrote. “Sources tell me Pittsburgh has not received further updates from the four-time MVP following his “Pat McAfee Show” appearance last Thursday, in which he said he was ‘open to anything and attached to nothing’ while he continued to focus on off-field matters.”

Russini added receiver Davante Adams told The Athletic’s Mike Silver that “he believes” Rodgers still wants to play football. So, maybe the Steelers will continue to hold out hope of signing Rodgers.

But if the Steelers elect to move on yet still want a veteran quarterback for the immediate future, Cousins becomes the best option.

Could Steelers Trade for QB Kirk Cousins?

The veteran experienced a roller coaster 2024 campaign, going 7-7 overall with a league-leading 16 interceptions. Cousins threw nine of those picks in his final five games before the Falcons benched him.

With those statistics in mind, it’s fair to wonder if Cousins is an upgrade over what Justin Fields and Russell Wilson did last year.

However, in the first contest of that five-game stretch, Cousins took a big hit to his throwing shoulder. Cousins explained to NFL personality Kay Adams in February that the hit impacted his play during November and December.

The comments were controversial because Cousins was only briefly on the injury report after the hit. But if the quarterback isn’t exaggerating the injury impact, then the Steelers could trade for the veteran hoping he plays more like he did in October.

In the five games before his right shoulder hit, Cousins completed 72.2% of his passes for 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also led the Falcons to a 4-1 record.

The fact Cousins doesn’t present an obvious upgrade over Wilson or Fields could be why the Steelers haven’t been more aggressive in pursuing Cousins. There’s also the question of the trade terms.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday the Falcons are seeking a trade where a team accepts $20 million of Cousins’ $37.5 million salary for 2025. There are also two more seasons remaining on Cousins’ contract.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot admitted their trade terms for Cousins do include the acquiring team accepting some amount of the quarterback’s deal. However, Fontenot told reporters Tuesday the specific $20 million amount in Schefter’s report is inaccurate.

Assuming the Steelers feel comfortable with the actual amount, Pittsburgh could pursue a Kirk Cousins trade if they don’t draft a quarterback on the first two days of the 2025 draft.