Steelers Ex-Undrafted D-Lineman Emerging as Sleeper at Training Camp

Training camp is the perfect time for unexpected stars and role players to begin emerging. The Pittsburgh Steelers could have one of those in third-year defensive tackle Kyler Baugh.

On Monday, Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora named five Steelers players who are “sleepers” because they should be earning more buzz. Baugh was one of the five players to make the list.

“Baugh has always been fun to watch. Signed midway through last season’s camp, Baugh has always played hard with a ton of energy. His built is atypical,” wrote Kozora. “But he’s a bull in a china shop.

“H shows great burst off the ball that mirrors his elite explosion score in pre-draft testing, with quick hands to beat blocks as a rusher and great effort to finish …

“Baugh is so athletic that he and fellow DL Anthony Goodlow were getting looks on the kick coverage team during Saturday’s practice.”

Baugh stands at about 6-foot-2 and a tad more than 300 pounds. He also possesses 32 1/4-inch arms, which is on the short side.

That could have caused him to be undrafted out Minnesota in 2024. But he’s back with the Steelers this summer and potentially closer to a roster spot.

In 26 games at Minnesota, he posted 77 combined tackles, including seven for loss. He also had four sacks, four pass defenses and one forced fumble.