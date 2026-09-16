Former Steelers Starting Defensive Lineman Tries out for NFC Foe: Report

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi moved on to play for the Buffalo Bills last season. But this year, he’s still looking for another opportunity.

It could potentially come with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Ogunjobi tried out for the 49ers on Tuesday. He was one of five players to try out for San Francisco, including two defensive tackles.

Interestingly, another former Steelers defensive lineman, Daniel Ekuale, was the other DT at Tuesday’s 49ers tryouts.

Ogunjobi played three seasons in Pittsburgh, making 45 starts, which was just two shy of the number of games he started for the Cleveland Browns over four seasons to begin his career. In 48 games overall for Pittsburgh, Ogunjobi posted six sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits.

Ex-Steelers Starter Larry Ogunjobi Tries out for San Francisco 49ers

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers starting defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi visited the San Francisco 49ers for a tryout on Tuesday.

The Steelers have tremendous depth along their defensive line this season. But it wasn’t long ago that wasn’t the case, and they were trying to address it with veteran stopgaps.

Ogunjobi was one of those stopgaps for a few seasons. He was a serviceable starter from 2022-24 while the Steelers were trying to develop draft picks Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, Keeanu Benton and Logan Lee.

Of those four players, only Benton is on Pittsburgh active roster this season. But the same spring Ogunjobi left the Steelers in NFL free agency, the team added Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Steelers then selected Gabe Rubio this year and kept undrafted free agent Kevin Jobity Jr.

Ogunjobi signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency last spring. Shortly thereafter, the NFL suspended him six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He sat out the first month and a half of the regular season. The veteran defensive lineman then returned to not have a sack in 10 games.

Over nine NFL seasons, Ogunjobi has posted 27.5 sacks, 60 tackles for loss and 79 quarterback hits. He’s also registered three pass defenses and three forced fumbles in 134 games with the Steelers, Bill, Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

Former Steelers Defensive Lineman Daniel Ekuale Also Tries out for 49ers

Getty Veteran defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale spent the 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers fully embraced their youth movement along the defensive line last season. But to replace Ogunjobi, they did add Ekuale in 2025 NFL free agency.

He dressed in the first seven games of last season, playing an average of about 10 defensive snaps in those contests. Ekuale also played a little on special teams.

Like Ogunjobi, Ekuale made his NFL debut with the Browns. After one season, he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars for a year and then spent four seasons with the New England Patriots. Ekuale started 16 contests for New England in 2024.

With the Steelers, Ekuale had six combined tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass defense. The Steelers placed him on injured reserve on October 31 last year. While on IR, he received a 5-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy. He never played for the Steelers again after that.

Ekuale and Ogunjobi have been free agents since March.