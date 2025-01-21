Steelers’ $41 Million Veteran Pegged Cut Candidate in 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in a healthy salary cap situation heading into the offseason. But they could also easily create even more cap space with a few roster cuts. One of those releases could be defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi.

On January 20, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department named Ogunjobi among the top cut candidates for the Steelers this offseason.

“Larry Ogunjobi has been solid for the Steelers, but his play this season has brought his value into question. He’s scheduled to be one of the top 25 highest-paid defensive tackles in the league, but he’s not necessarily playing at that level anymore. PFF graded him as the 100th interior defender out of 125,” wrote the Bleacher Report staff.

“Ogunjobi will be 31 next season, and the Steelers have younger players who could step into that role. Even if they don’t feel their younger players are ready, they have plenty of money to potentially get a better, younger player with the $7 million they would save by cutting him.” Ogunjobi posted 41 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks this past season. He also had 7 quarterback hits in 15 games during the 2024 campaign. In eight NFL seasons, Ogunjobi has earned about $41.3 million. Could the Steelers Release Defensive Lineman Larry Ogunjobi?

Ogunjobi just finished his third season with the Steelers in 2024. Although he’s posted average to below average player grades at Pro Football Focus during that time, he’s been considered a reliable defensive lineman in Pittsburgh.

But set to turn 31 in July, the Steelers could try be more efficient with the money pay Ogunjobi will earn in 2025. He is set to count as a $10.53 million cap hit next season.

For that reason, Ogunjobi was also a cut candidate last offseason. The Steelers, though, elected to keep the veteran because they didn’t have a lot of defensive line depth.

But in 2024, former second-round pick Keeanu Benton took the next step in his development along the Steelers defensive line. Pittsburgh could also target a defensive lineman early in the 2025 draft. As Bleacher Report suggested, the Steelers could go bargain hunting along the defensive line too.

How Much Cap Space Would Steelers Save With Ogunjobi Release?

Ogunjobi will enter the final year of the 3-year extension he signed with the Steelers after his strong 2022 season. The Steelers can save $7 million if they release Ogunjobi this spring.

If the team elected to cut Ogunjobi, they would have a $3.53 million dead cap hit.

The argument to keep Ogunjobi is that his release won’t generate a ton of space. While, in theory, the Steelers could find a cheaper option to replace Ogunjobi, there’s no guarantee that will be an upgrade

It’s also important to note that the veteran defensive lineman also had a larger cap hit in 2024, and yet, the Steelers didn’t release him last year.

The final decision of whether the Steelers keep Ogunjobi could depend on if the team needs the additional cap space. Fortunately for the veteran defensive lineman, the Steelers are in a better cap situation than last offseason.

Spotrac projected the Steelers to have $43.7 million in cap space. That puts the team in the top half of cap space this offseason. But the Steelers still have to sign a starting quarterback, which is typically the most expensive position in the league.

If additional cap space is needed, the Steelers could part with Ogunjobi and take a chance on finding a defensive line upgrade.