Latest Joey Porter Jr. News to Annoy Steelers Fans, Impact Cowboys

To no surprise and to the dismay of the Pittsburgh Steelers fans, Joey Porter Jr. will reportedly make his 2026 season debut on Sunday, just four days after being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Joey Porter Jr. is Ready to Make His 2026 Season Debut

According a Saturday night report by Jordan Schultz, sources are indicating Porter is on track to play when the Cowboys face the Texans in Houston at 1:00 p.m. ET. So in a stroke of convince, Porter is now miraculously healed up from the back injury that was keeping him inactive throughout the first three weeks of the season with the Steelers and was about to include Pittsburgh’s loss Thursday Night Football that followed the news of the trade.

Porter and the Steelers Were Stuck in a Contractual Impasse

However, Porter’s desire for a new long term contract that paid him as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL and the Steelers unwillingness to grant him his wish led the franchise and player down a path full of offseason drama that then leaked into the season. And Pittsburgh’s refusal to move off their longstanding rule of not negotiating with players once games are underway precipitated the need for both sides to move on.

But the Cowboys saw enough value in Porter to ship a 2027 sixth-round and 2028 second-round pick to Pittsburgh. And showing an appreciation and happiness about being away from the Steelers and in Dallas in particular, Porter instantly decided to adjust his stance about not playing without an extension.

Porter Still Has Plenty to Prove in His Young Career

Through three seasons in the NFL after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State, Porter has 165 total tackles in 41 starts across 47 games. He also has three tackles for a loss, three interceptions and a sack. But despite his consistent production and shutdown ability, Porter has yet to be named a Pro Bowler, adding more motivation for the 26-year-old son of former Steelers all-time great Joey Porter Sr. to prove his true worth with his new team.