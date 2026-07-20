Former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Arrested & Jailed in Canton, Ohio

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back and three-time first-team All-Pro Le’Veon Bell is currently sitting in jail in Canton, Ohio. The site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Bell once seemed destined to have a bronze bust in Canton for eternity. Right now, however, he’s dealing with a very different situation.

While the reason for his arrest and detainment is unclear, we do know that a warrant was issued for Bell’s arrest in Michigan. Stark County, Ohio authorities are holding him as a courtesy, per Aaron Hughes of the Canton Repository via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio.

We will have more information on Bell’s status as soon as it is released.

Le’Veon Bell Had a Historic Career for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Bell didn’t finish his NFL career in Pittsburgh, but he will still be remembered as one of the greatest offensive players in Steelers history. A former second-round pick out of Michigan State in 2013, Bell was named a first-team All-Pro in 2014, 2016, and 2017. His utility as both as a rushing threat and in the passing game made him one of the greatest running backs in league history at his peak.

That 2014 season of his was sensational, as he racked up 1,361 rushing yards and eight touchdowns while adding 83 receptions for 854 yards and three more touchdowns. In 2016, those numbers became 1,268 rushing yards and seven touchdowns along with 75 receptions for 616 receiving yards and two touchdowns. In 2017, he had 1,291 rushing yards and nine touchdowns alongside 85 receptions for 655 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Bell’s unique ability to be a dynamic receiver and sensational rusher out of the backfield at the same time gave him one of the greatest peaks in league history. He infamously held out of the 2018 NFL season rather than sign the franchise tag, taking it as an insult that the Steelers didn’t offer him a market-setting contract.

In 2019, he signed with the Jets, and whether it was the year off or generally declining play, he wasn’t the same player. After averaging a dismal 3.2 yards per carry in 2019, the Jets cut Bell two games into the 2020 season. He then played for the Chiefs, Ravens, and Buccaneers over the next two seasons and hasn’t played since 2021.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Enter a New Era with the Same Expectations

It’s been eight years since Le’Veon Bell suited up for the Steelers. Since then, Pittsburgh hasn’t had much playoff success. And despite Mike Tomlin stepping down at the end of last season, being replaced by Mike McCarthy, this is largely the same roster that got pantsed by the Texans at home in the wild card round last season.

The Steelers added some pieces this offseason, particularly on offense, but it’ll be up to McCarthy to get this team to a more competitive place in 2026. Oh, and Aaron Rodgers is a year older, too.