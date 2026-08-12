Steelers’ $12 Million Failed Starter Dubbed Cut Candidate

The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of players trending in the right direction at training camp this month. On Wednesday, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo named 10 players with stocks up entering the preseason. But he also identified linebacker Malik Harrison as a player with sinking stock.

In fact, DeFabo argued Harrison might be on the outside looking in when the Steelers have to make their final roster decisions at the end of the month.

“The Steelers signed Harrison a year ago to be the starter in the base defense. Now, he could be cut in a move that would save $4.75 million against the cap,” wrote DeFabo. “It’s been hard to find Harrison during practice, as he’s slid down to a third-team role behind the aforementioned starting tandem (Queen and Payton Wilson) and second-team inside linebackers Cole Holcomb and Carson Bruener.”

Harrison, who has made $12.89 million across six NFL seasons, has one year left on his $10 million deal. He will have a $6.79 million cap hit in 2026.

But the Steelers could save $4.75 million with his release.

Last season, Harrison made 41 combined tackles, including two for loss in 11 games. He started nine contests.

Malik Harrison Again Named Cut Candidate

Pundits speculated as early April that Harrison could be expendable in Pittsburgh. With Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson returning, Harrison probably won’t start again as he did most of last season.

Harrison played a lot of special teams over his first five NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. But he didn’t do that as much with the Steelers last season.

That also makes him less valuable. Harrison lined up for a career-low 158 special teams snaps and just 54% of the team’s snaps on that unit in his 11 games.

Over the offseason, there were also rumors the Steelers could part with Queen. Ultimately, the team kept Queen and Harrison while also re-signing Cole Holcomb in NFL free agency.

The Steelers could very easily keep Harrison for depth. He’s a nice LB3 to have, and he could play more on special teams than he did last season.

But it also wouldn’t be surprising if the Steelers elected to take the cap savings with his release. The team has three or four other inside linebackers it trusts more or just as much as the veteran.

Steelers Bring Back Veteran LB Elandon Roberts

DeFabo’s analysis of Harrison came out early Wednesday. That night, the Steelers then reunited with veteran inside linebacker Elandon Roberts.

Harrison essentially replaced Roberts in free agency last March. Roberts played for the Steelers from 2023-24 but departed for the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2025.

With those changes for the 2025 season, Harrison was expected to do more different things for the Steelers than Roberts could while Wilson became a bigger part of the team’s defense. But again, that didn’t work out too well.

With the arrival of Roberts, Harrison is very firmly on the roster bubble and probably on the wrong side of it entering the preseason.

Queen and Wilson are roster locks. If Roberts is as well, there might be one or two more spots at inside linebacker on the 53-man roster.

Harrison will compete with Holcomb, Carson Bruener and Jacoby Windmon for that spot(s).