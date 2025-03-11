Steelers Sign Former Ravens LB for Second Straight Offseason: Report

The Baltimore Ravens may have ended their losing ways against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of 2024. But the Ravens apparently still can’t prevent their linebackers from leaving for the Steelers in free agency.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the Steelers agreed to a contract with veteran linebacker Malik Harrison. The deal is a two-year, $10 million contract.

This is the second straight offseason the Steelers added a former Ravens linebacker. Last offseason, the Steelers inked Patrick Queen to the largest contract for a free agent in team history.

Harrison can officially sign his contract with the Steelers when the new league year begins at 4 pm ET on March 12.

Steelers Sign LB Malik Harrison

With Harrison, the Steelers are adding a versatile inside linebacker.

Although Harrison has plenty of starting experience, he excelled mostly in a reserve role with the Ravens. Harrison was also a valuable special teams contributor in Baltimore.

In 2024, Harrison began playing a lot more on defense beginning against, coincidentally, the Steelers during Week 11. He started every game after that including two postseason contests.

Counting the playoffs, Harrison’s nine starts last season tied a career high. In the 2024 regular season, Harrison posted career-highs of 54 combined tackles, including three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and two sacks.

Harrison began his NFL career as a third-round pick for the Ravens in 2020. He started six games as a rookie, registering 44 combined tackles in 16 games.

Over five seasons in Baltimore, Harrison started 34 of 76 games. He also played at least 68% of his team’s snaps on special teams in all five campaigns.

During the 15 games he dressed in 2024, Harrison appeared on the field for 81% of Baltimore special teams snaps.

Harrison will join Queen as former Ravens playing inside linebacker for the Steelers in 2025.

Steelers Don’t Plan to Re-Sign Elandon Roberts?

The Harrison signing likely indicates that the Steelers don’t have plans to bring back Elandon Roberts.

Roberts spent the past two seasons with the Steelers. During 2023, he had 101 combined tackles, including 10 tackles for loss.

In 2024, Roberts played more than 100 fewer snaps even though he dressed in all 17 games.

During 2025, the Steelers are likely preparing to move forward with Queen and 2024 third-round pick Payton Wilson starting at inside linebacker.

Wilson played more often during the second half of 2024, especially in passing situations. Wilson could see the field even more in 2025 with Harrison perhaps playing in some run-stopping situations.

Harrison is also more versatile than Roberts, who has never played more than 143 special teams snaps in a season.

In addition to Queen and Wilson, the Steelers also already have Cole Holcomb, Devin Harper and Mark Robinson signed at inside linebacker for 2025. Pittsburgh restructured Holcomb’s contract to keep him with the team this fall.

Holcomb is returning from a knee injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 2023.

With Harrison becoming the sixth inside linebacker signed in Pittsburgh, Roberts is likely to look for a role with another team.

Harrison is also four years younger than Roberts, who will turn 31 in April. Harrison celebrated his 27th birthday on March 5.