Ex-Steelers WR Gets Cut as Pittsburgh’s Need at Wideout Grows

The Pittsburgh Steelers appeared better prepared with wide receiver depth this season. But thanks to a rash of injuries, the Steelers are very thin at the position entering Week 6.

They might have no choice but to add a receiver at the NFL trade deadline or scour the market to see who’s a free agent. Interestingly, one former Steelers receiver just became available.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Los Angeles Chargers released veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Saturday. Valdes-Scantling is now a free agent.

The 32-year-old played five games at the end of last season for the Steelers. He’s also very familiar with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as he spent four season with the Green Bay Packers with Rodgers.

In five games for Pittsburgh last season, Valdes-Scantling had 10 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.

It will be interesting to see if the Steelers show any interest in Valdes-Scantling. Pittsburgh has placed wideouts Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson on injured reserve over the past eight days. The Steelers will also be without Ben Skowronek in Week 6.

The Steelers will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium at 1 pm ET.

Could Steelers Target WR Marquez-Valdes Scantling?

Getty The Los Angeles Chargers cut ties with former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on Saturday.

The veteran shared with reporters he wanted to play back in Pittsburgh. However, Valdes-Scanting said he couldn’t afford to wait around, so he pursued other NFL opportunities.

In late April, Valdes-Scantling signed with the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys some surprisingly didn’t retain Valdes-Scantling at the roster deadline in late August. Dallas didn’t even bring back the veteran wideout on its practice squad.

The Chargers signed the receiver to their practice squad a few weeks later. He joined the Chargers active roster a week after signing with the practice squad.

In three games with the team, Valdes-Scantling had two catches for 22 yards on five targets. Both of those receptions happened in Week 5 versus the Denver Broncos.

On Saturday, the Chargers released Valdes-Scantling to make room for KeAndre Lambert- Smith. Los Angeles activated Lambert-Smith from injured reserve.

Assuming Valdes-Scantling doesn’t return to the Chargers in some capacity, it will be interesting to see if the veteran could be back in Pittsburgh. His stint last season, experience with Rodgers and the team’s receiver injuries make Valdes-Scantling an intriguing option.

The Steelers passing game showed signs of life in Week 5. Rodgers threw for 235 yards with three touchdowns.

Perhaps the team’s offense is ready to take another step. It might take adding a receiver, though, to make that happen.