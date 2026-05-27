Marquez Valdes-Scantling Explains Why He Didn’t Pursue Steelers Return

His time with the Pittsburgh Steelers was short. But wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling helped the Steelers win their first AFC North title in five years.

Running it back to Pittsburgh in 2026, though, came down to one thing for Valdes-Scantling — Aaron Rodgers.

The veteran receiver explained during an appearance on Yahoo Sports Daily that the Steelers were on his radar this offseason. But he ultimately chose to pursue other teams because of Rodgers’ uncertainty playing status in March and April.

“Obviously, I was still interested in playing for Pittsburgh,” Valdes-Scantling told hosts Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz. “But I was very adamant on I wanted to play with Aaron [Rodgers] if I was going to go back to Pittsburgh because he’s one of my best friends I’ve made in this league over my nine-year career now.

“He was kind of still undecided if he was gonna go back and play or if he was going to hang it up. So, I was like, ‘Man, let’s see what else is out there.’”

At the end of April, Valdes-Scantling signed a 1-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys.