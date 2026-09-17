Ex-Steelers Playmaker Signs With AFC Foe

Veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was hoping to have another opportunity to play with Aaron Rodgers this season. But that chance didn’t materialize in NFL free agency. So Valdes-Scantling is moving on with another new team ahead of Week 2.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the 31-year-old receiver signed with the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad Wednesday.

Valdes-Scantling played five games for the Steelers at the end of the 2026 campaign. The team brought in the veteran as a stopgap solution who already had previous chemistry with Rodgers.

In those five games, Valdes-Scantling had 10 catches for 80 yards with one touchdown.

The Chargers will be his second team in 2026. The wideout spent the offseason with the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas released the veteran at the NFL’s roster deadline at the end of August.

This will be his first opportunity with another club since then.

Former Steelers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Joins Chargers Practice Squad

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad.

Valdes-Scantling is trying to find at least one more moment in the sun before concluding his NFL career. To do that, he needs a quarterback and offense capable of using him as a deep threat.

In his prime, the 31-year-old was a tremendous threat down field. In his eight-year career, Valdes-Scantling has averaged 16.8 yards per catch.

With Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers during 2020, he led the league with a 20.9 yards per reception average. He posted at least 15 yards per catch in each of his first seven NFL seasons before last year.

In his first six campaigns, his quarterbacks were Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. He won two Super Bowls as a member of the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023.

Valdes-Scantling appeared to be a nice fit for the Cowboys, especially as an occasional deep threat to supplement CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. But he didn’t make the roster.

He will now try to carve out a role in Los Angeles from the practice squad. The team also has second-year wideout Theo Wease Jr. on its practice squad.