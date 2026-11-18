The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without left guard Mason McCormick for a significant amount of time. But the team did get some good news on McCormick’s injury early Wednesday.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the guard will not need surgery on his dislocated ankle. As a result, he doesn’t have a season-ending injury.

“Steelers G Mason McCormick, who was carted off in an air cast on Sunday, suffered a dislocated ankle that unbelievably did not feature a fracture, sources say,” wrote Rapoport.

“No surgery needed, as the ankle was popped back in place on the field. There is a chance he’s back for the playoffs.”

McCormick left Sunday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter. On the NBC Sports broadcast, it appeared the guard’s right foot was pointed the wrong way after the injury.

A fourth-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, McCormick has been a regular starter for the Steelers since Week 4 of his rookie campaign. He began his career at right guard, switching to left guard this past offseason for 2026.

Steelers’ Mason McCormick Could Return From Dislocated Ankle for NFL Playoffs

While the guard will likely miss the team’s final eight regular season games, that’s about the best-case scenario the Steelers could have hoped for with McCormick.

Rapoport wasn’t specific about when in the postseason the guard could return. The NFL’s wild card weekend will begin on January 16, which is about two months after McCormick dislocated his ankle.

If the Steelers earn a playoff berth, perhaps McCormick will be ready by then.

The team will have to navigate the second half of the regular season, though, without their starting left guard. Although he doesn’t play a premium offensive line position, and isn’t a former first or second-round pick like many of the team’s other linemen, McCormick grew into an important part of the Steelers offense this season.

Several teammates addressed how badly the guard will be missed after his injury Sunday night.

“Made a lot of us sick to our stomach,” left tackle Troy Fautanu told reporters, via The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac. “I mean, seeing stuff like that, I had never seen anything like that before.

“Obviously prayers up for Mason. Just making sure we’re checking on the person, not really the player right now.”

How Steelers Replace McCormick

Veteran Spencer Anderson is likely to receive the first opportunity to replace McCormick. Anderson started the first two games at right guard this season. Then in Week 3, fellow veteran Brock Hoffman replaced Anderson in the lineup.

Anderson didn’t play well before losing his job to Hoffman. But he did play with a right leg bone chip during Week 2.

Now healthy, the Steelers have confidence Anderson could adequately replace McCormick.

“Spencer is just a 360-football player, in my view,” head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday. “He started out as right guard and also the ability to play left guard. Played all the different combinations of tight ends on the ball and off the ball for us. Caught a few routes last week in practice.

“He’s a gifted football player. This will be his opportunity.”

McCarthy also added rookie guard Gennings Dunker could be part of how the Steelers replace McCormick. Dunker, who the Steelers selected in the third round this past spring, hasn’t made his league debut yet. Dunker has been on injured reserve since September 26.