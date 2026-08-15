Ben Roethlisberger Offers New Steelers QB Plan With Mason Rudolph

Every Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback played well in the team’s preseason opener Thursday. Former Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger, though, seemed most taken with Will Howard.

Roethlisberger explained that on the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast on Friday.

“[Howard] obviously didn’t disappoint,” Roethlisberger said. “To me, what happened with Will Howard is he more than put his name in the hat, hat in the ring, whatever you want to say, for QB2. More than just saying, ‘I’m here. I’m standing here. Y’all need to consider me with Mason.'”

Roethlisberger then argued in favor of a significant change to the Steelers quarterback pecking order.

“Mason has like nine years. That’s a big sample size,” Roethlisberger added. “Certain plays here and there, but Will Howard made me say, as a coach, if I put my coach, GM or owner hat on, he needs more reps. Get him more reps with the twos and get him more reps with the ones.

“I would take some reps away from Mason to see what Will Howard can do.”

Against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Howard completed 7 of 9 passes for 86 yards. Rudolph went 10-for-11 with 93 yards.

Should Steelers Push Aside QB Mason Rudolph?

It’s hard to justify taking away anything from Rudolph after his strong performance Thursday. Rudolph only had one incompletion.

With that in mind, pundits might call into question Roethlisberger’s motivations with his hot take. Roethlisberger and Rudolph weren’t rumored to be on the best of terms when they were in the same quarterback room years ago.

Everything from Mike McCarthy and the Steelers has indicated Rudolph is going to be Rodgers’ backup. Nothing that happened in the preseason opener should change that.

Having said that, there’s still an argument to be made Howard could use more repetitions over Rudolph.

If the Steelers have already decided Rudolph will be the backup, they could sit the veteran signal-caller the final two preseason games. That would give Howard and Allar a lot more playing time for their long-term development.

Roethlisberger Calls on Steelers to Start Will Howard or Drew Allar

Roethlisberger doesn’t need any more convincing about not starting Rudolph in Pittsburgh’s next preseason game.

“I feel the same way about Drew [Allar]; I want him to get more reps,” said Roethlisberger. “I thought he was super consistent … Just like Will, he made good decisions with the ball and din’t turn the ball over.

“If Aaron’s not gonna play again, I would strongly consider starting Will or Drew.”

Howard needs the repetitions for his development. But he’s also trying to convince the Steelers to either follow Roethlisberger’s suggestion and make him QB2 or keep four quarterbacks.

If the Steelers do keep four quarterbacks, though, Rudolph needs the repetitions for another reason — to be ready to serve as Rodgers’ backup.

In conclusion, it’s not an easy situation to navigate. But Roethlisberger made what he would do perfectly clear.