Mason Rudolph Doesn’t Hold Back About Former Steelers Coaches

New Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has dedicated himself to developing the team’s quarterbacks, which is a welcome sight for Mason Rudolph, who opened up about the lack of tutelage under the previous coaching staff.

“He brings a level of expertise that I just have not been around,” Rudolph told reporters, including Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “And I didn’t have a quarterback coach my first two years.”

Pittsburgh took Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma State. He backed up Ben Roethlisberger for the first three years of his career. Rudolph played behind Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky in 2022 and 2023. He departed the organization in 2024, spending a season with the Tennessee Titans. Rudolph returned to Pittsburgh last year.

McCarthy took over the reins from longtime head coach Mike Tomlin. He’s put Rudolph’s position group through something they’re calling “QB School,” as detailed by Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. It’s been a much more refined approach than Rudolph has been used to in his Pittsburgh tenure.

“I haven’t been around anyone who’s been more meticulous,” Rudolph said, relayed by DeFabo. “I remember my first few years here. It was kind of like, ‘Do whatever you want for your footwork. Don’t look at Ben (Roethlisberger) because Ben does his own thing.’ He’s very fluid. Sometimes he won’t do the same footwork twice with the same throw just because he’s a different kind of player, kind of a backyard player.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph Opens Up About Former Coaches, New Approach With Mike McCarthy

McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, has plenty of experience working with quarterbacks. One of his first NFL jobs was as quarterbacks coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. He held the gig from 1995–1998. McCarthy held a similar position with the Green Bay Packers in 1999 before becoming the New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator.

The Packers hired McCarthy as head coach in 2006. He’d soon become known for developing one of the best quarterbacks of the century. When McCarthy was hired, Aaron Rodgers was just one season into his NFL career. He was stuck behind an aging Brett Favre for several years. Rodgers finally got his shot in 2008. He’d win two MVP awards with McCarthy at the helm, first in 2011 and then again in 2014. The duo also won the 2010 Super Bowl over the Steelers.

Rudolph Impressing in Training Camp

Rudolph has earned rave reviews so far this summer. He’s picked up the new offensive concepts and added skills while working with McCarthy.

“The footwork is different,” McCarthy said, relayed by Dulac. “[The] throws are better than I knew. Just like anything in the quarterback room, you really don’t know until you stand next to them or you’re out there on the field, really how each guy throws the ball.”

The veteran Rudolph will serve as Rodgers’ backup for the second straight season. He’ll be a free agent after this year. Pittsburgh has rookie Drew Allar and second-year player Will Howard competing for roster spots. Both players could make the team, based on recent reports.