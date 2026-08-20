Steelers’ Mason Rudolph Doesn’t Hold Back on QBs Will Howard, Drew Allar

Daily conversations about how the Pittsburgh Steelers solve their quarterback situation date back to the end of the Ben Roethlisberger era. That chatter appears to be reaching a boiling point this month with four signal-callers competing for various roles on the team’s 2026 roster.

Veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph hears the noise. He addressed it to the media while specifically talking about the futures of the team’s young quarterbacks, Will Howard and Drew Allar, on Wednesday.

“I’m very aware that the fanbase is starved for a franchise QB,” Rudolph told TribLive.com’s Tim Benz. “People want to have hope for the future beyond this year. We’ve got two great QBs who are young and progressing.

“I really am jealous of the structure they have had and this program and this QB-grooming system the way that Coach McCarthy has done it because I feel that they have made a lot of strides.

“I’ll be rooting for them on Friday.”

Rudolph won’t be playing Friday when the Steelers face the New York Jets in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Wednesday that Howard would start while Allar would play the second half.

Kickoff is at 7 pm ET at Acrisure Stadium.

Mason Rudolph Speaks out on Steelers Young QBs Will Howard, Drew Allar

On Wednesday, Rudolph praised the two young quarterbacks’ developments in the midst of a roster battle behind center.

Starter Aaron Rodgers and Allar, who is a third-round rookie, are going to be on the roster. The question is whether Rudolph or Howard will be the third signal-caller or if the Steelers will keep all four quarterbacks.

On Wednesday, McCarthy seemed to strongly hint Rudolph would be on the roster.

“They’re young,” McCarthy said of Howard and Allar. “[Howard] didn’t get to play last year. [Allar] is a first-year player. We have two veterans I feel really good about, obviously with Aaron and Mason.

“Saw what I needed to see from Mason last week. I’ve talked highly about Mason really since the spring.”

If Rudolph still needed to earn a roster spot, it’s likely he would be playing Friday night. With him out, it strongly suggests he already has a spot secured on the team to begin the regular season.

In the preseason opener, Rudolph went 10 for 11 with 93 passing yards.

Will Howard, Drew Allar to Play in NFL Preseason Week 2

With Rudolph rooting from the sidelines along with Rodgers, Howard and Allar will have as many chances as possible to show their progress in another game.

“I really want to max out the opportunities with both Will and Drew,” said McCarthy.

Both young quarterbacks shined in the preseason opener versus the Green Bay Packers. Howard completed 7 of 9 passes for 86 yards. He led one touchdown drive during the 2-minute drill.

Allar went 10-for-13 passing with 153 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Did Rudolph Take Another Shot at Mike Tomlin?

With so much attention on the quarterbacks in Pittsburgh this preseason, what Rudolph said about Howard and Allar was the biggest takeaway.

But that doesn’t mean Steelers fans didn’t notice the potential dig Rudolph sent toward Mike Tomlin with his praise for McCarthy and his quarterback mentoring.

Fans on social media took Rudolph being jealous as a wish he had been a young quarterback in McCarthy’s system. It’s hard not to read that as a diss on the former Steelers head coach.

This also wasn’t the first time this preseason Rudolph appeared to compare Tomlin’s quarterback development to McCarthy’s.

“I haven’t been around anyone who’s been more meticulous,” Rudolph said, via The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo on August 11. “I remember my first few years here. It was kind of like, ‘Do whatever you want for your footwork. [But] Don’t look at Ben (Roethlisberger) because Ben does his own thing.’”

In the past, other players have spoken about Tomlin’s hands-off coaching style. That worked wonders for Tomlin when he was a young coach with a roster full of Super Bowl-winning veterans.

It didn’t work so well, though, when the team needed to revamp its roster and develop a new quarterback.

The Steelers hope McCarthy has more success finding a replacement for Roethlisberger than Tomlin did.