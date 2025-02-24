Blockbuster Trade Proposal Ships Steelers Super Bowl MVP & Pro Bowl QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one of the biggest surprising moves of NFL free agency last offseason, adding both quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton argued the Steelers could form a new duo this offseason — Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.

Moton proposed on the Steelers trade three 2025 draft picks — a second, fourth and fifth-rounder — for the Rams’ Super Bowl champions.

“Stafford, at this stage in his career with retirement looming, may not fetch a first-round pick. The Rams can add Kupp to the deal to get additional picks. though. They plan to move on from the wideout anyway,” wrote Moton.

“If that’s the case, the Steelers may be interested in a quick fix for their first-round exits over the last five years. They have struggled to establish stability at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. Pittsburgh also needs help at wide receiver.