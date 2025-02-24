Blockbuster Trade Proposal Ships Steelers Super Bowl MVP & Pro Bowl QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one of the biggest surprising moves of NFL free agency last offseason, adding both quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton argued the Steelers could form a new duo this offseason — Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.
Moton proposed on the Steelers trade three 2025 draft picks — a second, fourth and fifth-rounder — for the Rams’ Super Bowl champions.
“Stafford, at this stage in his career with retirement looming, may not fetch a first-round pick. The Rams can add Kupp to the deal to get additional picks. though. They plan to move on from the wideout anyway,” wrote Moton.
“If that’s the case, the Steelers may be interested in a quick fix for their first-round exits over the last five years. They have struggled to establish stability at quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. Pittsburgh also needs help at wide receiver.
“Stafford and Kupp would be short-term fixes, but they’re worth the gamble for a playoff-caliber team. The Steelers can also add contract clauses to recoup money if Stafford retires within a year or two.”
Stafford led the Rams to a 10-6 record in 16 starts during the 2024 season. He completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 passing yards and 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
In 2023, Stafford earned a second Pro Bowl nomination.
Stafford won the Super Bowl with the Rams during the 2021 season. Kupp earned Super Bowl MVP in the title game.
Could Steelers Land Matthew Stafford & Cooper Kupp?
Pundits have previously linked Stafford and Kupp to the Steelers in separate trades. But Moton proposed the Steelers land both players to together in the same deal.
Stafford and Kupp built a strong bond while playing the past four seasons together. Kupp’s best NFL season came in Stafford’s first year with the Rams in 2021. Kupp led the NFL with 145 catches, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns in that campaign.
Kupp capped off the campaign with eight receptions, 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl to end that season.
Landing Stafford and Kupp would improve two offensive positions for the Steelers. Pittsburgh could particularly use a better wide receiver to start opposite George Pickens.
Comments
Blockbuster Trade Proposal Ships Steelers Super Bowl MVP & Pro Bowl QB