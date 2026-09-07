Steelers’ Top Rookie Faces Shrinking Chance to Start Season Opener

The Pittsburgh Steelers have one starting job still undetermined with under seven days until the season opener. That’s right tackle, where the Steelers could start former undrafted free agent veteran Dylan Cook or first-round rookie Max Iheanachor.

A majority of the fan base would probably love to see Iheanachor. But while head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t rule out Iheanachor starting Sunday versus the Atlanta Falcons, that doesn’t seem to be the most likely scenario.

Based on the head coaches answers Monday, Cook is in line to start in Week 1.

“[Cook] has been taking most of the reps at right tackle,” said McCarthy. “Ideally, you want to have your first five guys working together as much as possible.

“So, we’re just still trying to work [Iheanachor] in there, but we’re off to a good start.”

While that answered ended on a positive Iheanachor note, and McCarthy had other good things to say about the rookie, the head coach seemed to dislike the idea of starting a rookie at tackle in Week 1. Especially a rookie, like Iheanachor, who missed a big chunk of the preseason.

“There’s so much to love about Max just in the time that he’s been out there. It’s impressive. Make no doubt about that, he can play,” added McCarthy. “But he hasn’t played. So, it’s important to get ready. This is pro football This is Week 1. They’re looking at their matchup opportunities just like we’re looking at them.

“Those things factor in how you set a game plan.”

The Steelers will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff will be 1 pm ET on Sunday, September 13.

Who Will the Steelers Start at Right Tackle in Week 1?

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy cast serious doubt on first-round pick Max Iheanachor starting in Week 1.

It’s not super surprising Cook appears in line to start in Week 1. Pundits have expected the veteran to be the team’s right tackle to begin the regular season.

The main reason why it’s still a debate whether Cook will receive the nod is because the veteran didn’t played particularly well during the preseason. But he’s received a majority of the first-team offensive line repetitions, which McCarthy clearly values.

Obviously, Cook also has more NFL experience. He started the final five games, including the playoffs, for the Steelers last season. That was at left tackle, though, and not right tackle.

Perhaps if Iheanachor didn’t miss valuable practice and preseason opportunities in August, he would be in better position to dethrone Cook for the starting role. But the rookie sat out roughly two weeks because of an injury to his shoulder/neck area in early August.

The Steelers selected Iheanachor at No. 21 overall in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That makes him the clear-cut long-term solution at right tackle for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are flipping 2024 first-rounder Troy Fautanu to left tackle this season.

Iheanachor could enter the starting lineup before the end of the regular season. But it’s probably too much to expect the rookie to start in Week 1.

Steelers Projected Offensive Line Entering 2026 Season

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has yet to name a starting right tackle.

The Steelers have yet to name a starting right tackle. But the team set the rest of its offensive line starters quite a long time ago.

Along with Fautanu, the Steelers are flipping Mason McCormick from the right to left side at guard this fall. That further speaks to the offensive line continuity that McCarthy has stressed as so important. As they did last season, Fautanu and McCormick will play next to each other.

Former second-rounder Zach Frazier will start again at center. Spencer Anderson, who has started 11 games in his career, will enter the regular season as the team’s right guard.

Cook holds an experience advantage over Iheanachor at right tackle but not by much. Cook had never played in the NFL before last December. Injuries pushed Cook into the starting lineup at left tackle.

The 28-year-old played well with his opportunity. That led pundits to argue the Steelers had found a diamond in the rough at tackle. But Cook has yet to repeat that success at right tackle now.

If Cook does start in Week 1, he might have to play very well in September to keep his starting role. While Iheanachor doesn’t have experience, his talent could make him a better option than Cook if the veteran struggles.