Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Gives Max Iheanachor Injury Update Before Preseason Opener

First-round offensive tackle Max Iheanachor has returned to the field at practice. But he probably won’t be on the field for the team’s first preseason contest Thursday night.

That’s what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy indicated while speaking to reporters Tuesday morning.

“I think what he accomplished yesterday kind of tells you where he is,” McCarthy said, via TribLive.com’s Chris Adamski. “We used the individual drills to see what he can do. He’s just working his way back.

“It’s just like any return from injury, there’s a strength component that we’re trying to get over. There are some things we want to see him do in his pads and with a helmet on. He’s making progress.

“I do not see him playing Thursday night, but he’s getting close.”

Iheanachor left the practice field last Thursday. Team insiders reported that along the sideline, the medical staff evaluated the offensive tackle’s neck and shoulder area. Iheanachor then walked into the team’s locker room presumably for more evaluation.

The following day, McCarthy told reporters the tackle was “ok” but wouldn’t be back until Monday. Iheanachor fulfilled that prognosis getting back on the field Monday.

The Steelers selected Iheanachor at No. 21 overall in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He is competing for the starting right tackle job to begin the regular season.

Steelers Will Likely Be Without Max Iheanachor vs. Packers

The good news is the team’s first-round pick isn’t expected to be sidelined very long. Again, he’s already back working on his own at practice.

But missing the preseason opener isn’t the best news. Iheanachor arrived in Pittsburgh this spring as a bit of a raw first-round talent. He needs repetitions, especially in game action.

It doesn’t sound like Iheanachor will get that in Week 1 of the exhibition schedule. The Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Iheanachor was the sixth offensive tackle off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. When the Steelers released their first depth chart last week, he was the team’s RT2 behind Dylan Cook.

At the end of last season, Cook was the Steelers starting left tackle. But Cook is competing for the starting right tackle job while the team’s 2025 starting right tackle, Troy Fautanu, has flipped to the left side.

Steelers Offensive Line Depth Entering Preseason

Iheanachor missing the preseason opener won’t help his ability to earn a starting job this fall. But the good news is Cook should give the Steelers plenty of confidence.

Cook spent almost four seasons in the NFL without even dressing. But because of multiple injuries at left tackle in December, he entered the starting lineup for the Steelers.

Cook played well at left tackle in five games. He’s now trying to translate that small sample success to right tackle.

Meanwhile, Fautanu will replace Broderick Jones at left tackle. Fautanu played left tackle at the end of his college career. Jones, who is trying to bounce back from offseason neck surgery, is probably going to be Fautanu’s backup.

The Steelers also have Doug Nester and Jack Driscoll at tackle on their training camp roster. They are both solid depth pieces to have, but they are each likely candidates for the practice squad.

Kickoff between the Steelers and Packers will be at 7 pm ET on Thursday. The game will air nationally on NFL Network.

Pittsburgh’s next preseason contest will be Friday, August 21 versus the New York Jets.