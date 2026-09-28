Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Gets Honest on Rookie Max Iheanachor After NFL Debut

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy took a bit of a risk during Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Rather than continue to allow the offensive line to search for continuity, McCarthy replaced veteran right tackle Dylan Cook with rookie Max Iheanachor.

The switch led to significant offensive line improvement for the Steelers from Week 2 to 3.

After the Steelers defeated the Bengals 30-27 on Sunday, McCarthy addressed Iheanachor’s role in the win.

“I mean, Max is a talented young man. I think that’s evident,” said McCarthy. “His injury was a setback in training camp, but he’s ready.

“It was time to give him that opportunity.”

The Steelers selected Iheanachor at No. 21 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. The team appeared to be so high on Iheanachor entering the summer, they switched the right side of their line to left tackle and guard to clear a path for Iheanachor to play right away at right tackle.

Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Speaks Highly of RT Max Iheanachor

Getty First-round rookie Max Iheanachor started his first game for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The Steelers have received significant criticism for how they shuffled their offensive line this offseason. But part of the reason for the changes was Iheanachor had a much better chance of contributing immediately at right tackle than left.

That meant Troy Fautanu flipping to left tackle. To try and keep continuity, the Steelers moved right guard Mason McCormick to left guard too.

With Brock Hoffman also in the lineup Sunday at right guard (he replaced Spencer Anderson), the Steelers might finally have an offensive line lineup to settle on.

That would mean Iheanachor becoming a permanent fixture on the Pittsburgh offensive line at right tackle.