Steelers Eyed Veteran Lineman Before Packers Signing: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line looked much better in Week 3 versus the Cincinnati Bengals. But the Steelers were still considering another line addition before Monday.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Steelers were considering signing veteran guard Mekhi Becton. The Super Bowl champion interior lineman, though, signed with the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

“The Steelers also had interest in Mekhi Becton, but the opportunity with the Packers made more sense, per source,” wrote Schultz on X.

The #Steelers also had interest in Mekhi Becton, but the opportunity with the #Packers made more sense, per source. https://t.co/rXsBii7c8P— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 28, 2026

Becton signed with the Packers after being a free agent all offseason. The offensive lineman spent the 2025 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Guard Mekhi Becton Signs With Packers, Not Steelers

Getty NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Pittsburgh Steelers had interest in veteran guard Mekhi Becton before he signed with the Green Bay Packers on Monday.

Before Monday, Becton was one of the top remaining veteran guards on the market. With the Packers offensive line really struggling to open the 2026 season, it makes sense Green Bay added the 27-year-old.

As Schultz suggested, Becton will have a clearer path to a starting job with Green Bay than Pittsburgh.

While not signing Becton is a potential miss for the Steelers, there’s a reason why the veteran was still a free agent. One could argue that the veteran is a reclamation project, as he is coming off a disappointing 2025 season in Los Angeles.