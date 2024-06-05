Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Suggests ‘Hypothetical’ Where He Joins Steelers

Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers has received a lot of heat in recent years. But it’s clear he has a ton of respect around the league. Tomlin certainly has the respect of Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Fort-Worth Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. wrote in a tweet that Parsons told reporters on June 4 that if he were ever to play for another team, he would prefer to join the Steelers.

Why? Because of Tomlin.

“If he hypothetically did go home later in his career it would be to join the Pittsburgh Steelers not the Philadelphia Eagles, partly because of Mike Tomlin,” wrote Hill on X (formerly Twitter).

Parsons has no interest in playing anywhere but with the Cowboys. He said it's important for his legacy and doesn't want to bounce around. But if he hypothetically did go home later in his career it would be to join the Pittsburgh Steelers not the Philadelphia Eagles, partly… https://t.co/JY5cgqryvb — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) June 4, 2024

Parsons potentially playing for another team is a topic because the edge rusher is approaching the end of his rookie contract. Dallas, though, did pick up Parsons’ fifth-year option, which will keep him with the Cowboys through the 2025 season.

Parsons is from Harrisburg, but Steelers fans shouldn’t get too excited about the possibility of Parsons coming home in 2026. Hill reported Parsons made it clear he wants to play his entire career in Dallas.

Micah Parsons Coming Home to Pennsylvania?

Not only is Parsons from Harrisburg, but he starred at Penn State in college. Parsons’ relationship with Tomlin began on his Pro Day.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora wrote on June 4 that Tomlin attended Parson’s 2021 Pro Day at Penn State and called the edge rusher’s performance a “freak show.”

Most notably, Parsons ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds while listed at 6-foot-3 and 246 pounds.

Parsons has recorded at least 13 sacks in each of his first three NFL seasons. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and made first-team All-Pro in both 2021 and 2022.

Last season, despite only making second-team All-Pro, Parsons finished third in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind only T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett.

If Parsons ever plays for the Steelers, though, it seems highly unlikely that it will be when Watt is still in his prime. Pittsburgh has Watt and Alex Highsmith along the edge, who will combine to have a cap hit of more than $37 million in 2024.

Watt is set to become a free agent when Parsons does in 2026. The Steelers are very likely to re-sign Watt rather than pursue Parsons.

More than likely, the Cowboys will be signing Parsons to a contract extension before the start of the 2025 season.

Mike Tomlin’s Respect Around the League

If there’s any takeaway point to Parsons comments, it’s again confirmation of how much players love Tomlin.

The 2024 NFLPA report card released early this offseason was another indication of Tomlin’s respect around the league. The only A grade the Steelers received on their report card was for head coach.

Only three head coaches, Andy Reid, Dan Campbell and Kevin O’Connell received a higher grade (A-plus) than Tomlin on the report card.

Tomlin may face a lot of heat this fall if the Steelers struggle on offense again. If the team doesn’t win a playoff game this season, even more fans will be frustrated.

But the amount of love Tomlin receives from players around the league is just another reason the Steelers probably shouldn’t make a coaching change anytime soon.