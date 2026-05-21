New Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr. Makes Aaron Rodgers Admission at OTAs

The wait is officially over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers can finally get to work, with superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers back in the fold for one final NFL season.

With Rodgers now committed to playing in the 2026 season, the Steelers will begin to get a sense of what their football team will look like moving forward.

One major addition to the team, which was much needed, especially with Rodgers back, is veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., formerly of the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Pittman Jr. Opens Up About Playing With Aaron Rodgers

Pittman adds to a potentially improved wide receiver room that includes Steelers star DK Metcalf, Roman Wilson, rookie Germie Bernard and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

After his first day of working with Rodgers on the field during OTAs, Pittman spoke to the media and talked about what it was like catching throws for the future Hall of Famer.

“He’s made, even on the first day, he made a couple of great throws, and I was like, ‘Wow, like I’m really playing with Aaron.’ It was great,” Pittman said. “I get to play with another Hall of Fame quarterback because I got to play with Philip Rivers. I’m going to say he’s going to make it, but this is my second. So it’s great.”

The veteran wideout also talked about Rodgers knowing what he likes and doesn’t like on the football field and that the four-time NFL MVP has no problem making that known.

“Oh yeah, because he’s going to tell you,” Pittman said of Rodgers. “Just the subtleties like if there’s pressure, like bring eyes and stopping the spots and certain things like that.

“He’s just a vet, like just like a super vet quarterback. So, he knows what he likes and what he doesn’t like. And like you guys watched him play, if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to do, he’s going to let you know, which is good. I think it’s good to have that leadership.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Pittman can be the game-changer downfield the Steelers need while also being the dependable receiver Rodgers can go to when Metcalf is double-covered during the 2026 campaign.

Pittman Shares Thoughts on Playing With DK Metcalf

Pittsburgh will now have a potential dynamic duo at the wide receiver position during the 2026 NFL season, with Pittman joining forces with Metcalf.

The Steelers newcomer opened up about his relationship with his new teammate and how he thinks they will do well playing alongside one another.

“DK has been great,” Pittman said of his relationship with Metcalf. “So that I think me and him are going to do well, and like obviously, if teams are going to double team him, then that’s going to leave me free. If they’re going to double-team me, it’s going to leave him free. It’s going to be great. And then like we got Germ and Rome, too. So we’re not short-handed on pass catchers.”

During his last season with the Colts, Pittman put up some solid numbers in 17 regular-season games, catching 80 passes for 784 receiving yards and a career-high seven touchdowns.