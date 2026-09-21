Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Reveals Details on Michael Pittman Jr.’s Foot Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t provide a lot on injured wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. But what McCarthy did say about the wideout during his Monday press conference was noteworthy.

Pittman missed time during training camp because of an undisclosed injury. Because there were basically no details on that ailment, it was unclear before Week 2 if Pittman’s current foot injury was the same issue.

McCarthy cleared up those details and provided a plan moving forward for the receiver entering Week 3.

“Different injury, but hopefully, I know he made progress,” McCarthy told reporters Monday. “He’s in the evaluation group for Wednesday morning, and hopefully we’ll have a good plan for him.

“But I don’t have a feeling one way or another if he’s going to be available this week.”

Pittman led the Steelers in receiving yards during the team’s 20-13 season opener win. Without Pittman during Week 2, the Steelers offense badly sputtered and the team lost 20-3.

Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Speaks out on Michael Pittman Jr.’s Injury Entering Week 3

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy provided an update on injured starting wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on Monday.

Pittman met with the media prior to McCarthy on Monday, but the receiver declined to say whether the foot ailment was a new injury or not.

It’s debatable whether or not Pittman having a new injury is better than the same injury, but in my opinion, it was good news McCarthy called the foot ailment with Pittman a new ailment. That means the receiver is dealing with a lingering concern that could continue to linger deeper into the regular season.

That doesn’t mean Pittman will play in Week 3. McCarthy was rather clear that he is unsure about the receiver’s status for Sunday. But still, it’s probably better news the foot injury is a new development as of last week.

Pittsburgh Offense Badly Missed Pittman in Week 2

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. suffered a new injury before Week 2.

The Steelers made wide receiver a priority during the 2026 offseason. But without Pittman in Week 2, the team showcased the same shallow receiving corps it has the past several years.

Third-year wideout Roman Wilson had very little involvement despite Pittman’s absence. Rookie Germie Bernard received extended looks and was having a strong game. But he ended the afternoon on a sour note, as he bobbled a pass in the red zone from Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter. Bernard tipped the bobbled ball into the air, and the Patriots intercepted the pass.

Meanwhile, Steelers WR1 D.K. Metcalf continued to struggle with drops.

The Steelers have to find a way to get Metcalf going. That’s harder to do without Pittman on the field.

With Metcalf struggling with drops during Week 1 as well, Pittman led the Steelers with 58 receiving yards. He caught all three of his targets, two of which went for more than 20 yards.

While speaking to reporters Monday, Pittman didn’t comment on his Week 3 status. But the receiver stressed he is working to get back as quickly as possible.

“We’re just taking it day-by-day,” Pittman told the media, via Steelers Depot. “We’ll see what comes with it.”