Steelers Urged to Bring Back $40 Million WR After Michael Pittman Jr. Injury Update

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have to test their wide receiver depth in Week 2 versus the New England Patriots.

Steelers starting wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. didn’t practice Thursday because of a foot injury. The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported he didn’t spot Pittman at practice Friday either.

“Did not see Michael Pittman Jr. during the stretching period open to media,” DeFabo wrote. “He did not practice yesterday due to a foot injury and was limited Wednesday.”

Officially, the Steelers have Pittman listed as questionable for Week 2.

If Pittman can’t play, third-year wide receiver Roman Wilson could have an even bigger role after he already had six targets in Week 1. The Steelers might also have to play rookie Germie Bernard extended snaps.

USA Today’s Steelers Wire’s Andrew Vasquez, though, had another idea to help replace Pittman — reunite with JuJu Smith-Schuster.

DK Metcalf looked rough in Week 1. And to make matters worse, Pittsburgh’s leader in receiving yards, Michael Pittman Jr., is dealing with a surprise foot injury and was held out of practice on Thursday. This is where former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster comes into play,” wrote Vasquez.

Released by the New York Giants in June 2026, Smith-Schuster is currently looking for his next NFL opportunity as a free agent. If Pittman is forced to miss time due to his foot injury, Smith-Schuster would not only serve as a reliable WR3, but his veteran presence would also help push younger, talented receivers like Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard.”

Smith-Schuster spent the first five years of his career with the Steelers from 2017-21. He made the only Pro Bowl of his career with the team during the 2018 campaign when he registered 111 receptions, 1,426 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2020, he posted a career-best nine receiving touchdowns.

Steelers Encouraged to Bring Back JuJu Smith-Schuster

Getty Steelers Wire’s Andrew Vazquez called on the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign JuJu Smith-Schuster with Michael Pittman Jr. dealing with an injury.

Smith-Schuster is a popular name for Steelers pundits to discuss as a potential free agent target. That’s partially been the case with the team dealing with a thin receiver corps the past couple years.

But it’s a bit of curious suggestion entering Week 2. There’s no indication that Pittman’s injury is going to be serious. Even if it is, though, the Steelers very likely have better options already on their roster.

Yes, Metcalf had a rough Week 1. But quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been clear that he’s going to continue feeding his favorite target. Rodgers has also raved about Wilson’s development over and over again since July.

Rodgers has a lot more chemistry with Wilson than he would with Smith-Schuster. If anything, bringing back the veteran could disrupt that.

Bernard played just three offensive snaps in Week 1. But he should receive more playing time going forward. It was only his first game, and the Steelers will probably bring him along slowly.

Perhaps Smith-Schuster could be a better short-term answer than Bernard. But developing Bernard should be a priority, and the Steelers can’t do that by filing him on the depth chart behind Smith-Schuster.

If Bernard starts getting regular playing time, he should have more upside than the old veteran as well.

Since leaving the Steelers, Smith-Schuster has played for the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots. He spent part of 2026 training camp with the New York Giants.

According to Spotrac, Smith-Schuster has about earned $40.7 million in his career.