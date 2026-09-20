Is Michael Pittman Jr. Playing Today? Steelers WR Injury News for Week 2

Michael Pittman Jr. will not play for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New England Patriots in Week 2 on Sunday, September 20.

The veteran wideout didn’t practice at all Thursday or Friday. The Steelers then ruled out Pittman because of a foot injury Saturday.

The Steelers-Patriots matchup will kick off at 1 pm ET on Sunday.

Why Is Michael Pittman Jr. Not Playing Against the Patriots?

Pittman missed some time during training camp because of an injury. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor reported Pittman suffered that injury at practice on August 8, but the actual ailment remains undisclosed.

In summary, it’s not clear if Pittman is dealing with the same foot injury or if the foot ailment is a new development since Week 1. Pittman practiced in limited fashion Wednesday before not practicing again the rest of this past week.

How the Steelers Replace Pittman in Week 2

Pittman is a significant loss. The veteran receiver led the Steelers with 58 receiving yards, registering two receptions of at least 20 yards, during the season opener. He caught all three of his targets.

Without him, the Steelers passing attack could face the same difficult task it did last year with opposing defense locking up D.K. Metcalf with their top cornerback. For the Patriots, that’s Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro Christian Gonzalez. New England could also use a safety to help Gonzalez over the top.

To loosen up the coverage on Metcalf, the Steelers have to establish Roman Wilson and Germie Bernard as threats. In his third NFL season, Wilson was more involved in Week 1 than any point during his first two campaigns. He drew a 37-yard pass interference penalty versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Overall, though, Wilson finished with three catches for just 26 yards on six targets.

Bernard will be playing in his second NFL game. During his league debut in Week 1, the second-round rookie played just three offensive snaps.

The Steelers will also have receivers Ben Skowronek and Kaden Wetjen available.

What Pittsburgh Running Backs & Tight Ends Will Be Move Involved vs. Patriots?

To beat the Patriots on the road, it won’t just take the rest of the Steelers receiving corps to overcome the loss of Pittman. The tight ends and running backs will have to contribute more too.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth caught the Steelers only offensive touchdown in Week 1. He was tied for the team lead with five receptions last Sunday.

Fellow tight end Darnell Washington only had two receptions. But he caught a key pass to move the chains late in the fourth quarter to secure the Week 1 win.

Running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle could also catch more passes. The best way Warren and Dowdle could contribute, though, is with more on the ground. The pair posted 61 rushing yards while averaging 3.1 yards per carry versus the Falcons. That’s not nearly enough to help a 42-year-old quarterback.

In Week 2, the Steelers will be trying to defeat the Patriots for the second consecutive time. That last happened in 1997-98.

The showdown will also be the first Steelers-Patriots matchup without Mike Tomlin or Bill Belichick since December 1998.