Michael Pittman Jr. Evaluates His Own Status for Steelers’ Season Opener

Ready to provide a new spark for the Steelers‘ offense, Michael Pittman Jr. is hoping to avoid a setback at the start of the season. He’s also hopeful he can begin making an impact right away on Sunday.

Having missed multiple weeks of practice during training camp with a hamstring injury, Pittman is “hopeful” he will play when the Steelers welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Acrisure Stadium to open the 2026 season.

Michael Pittman is ‘Hopeful’ About His Status for Sunday

“I’m feeling good, obviously coach is going to make the final say on that, but I feel it’s coming along good,” responded Pittman after practice on Monday when asked by reporters about his status.

He also feels he will be prepared if called upon. “I actually think that the time I wasn’t practicing helped me process things…I feel like I took that 3-week period and I took the next step in this offense,” said Pittman, hinting his time away served as a blessing in disguise as he tries to learn a new offense and acclimate to a new team in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers acquired Pittman, now 28 and entering his seventh NFL season, in a March 13th trade with the Indianapolis Colts, the only franchise he’s played for to this point. Pittsburgh and Indianapolis also swapped a couple 2026 draft picks as part of the deal. Pittman was immediately awarded a new three year, $59 million contract for his troubles.

Pittman is Expected to Bolster the Steelers’ Offense

Pittman’s arrival is expected to help bolster and balance the Steelers’ offense and provide a legitimate second option for future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, who dealt with DK Metcalf being double covered throughout last season.

The Colts’ second-round selection in 2020, Pittman is coming off one of his least productive season since his rookie year. He caught 80 passes, but only racked up 784 yards, the second lowest total in a season in his career. But the potential to explode is there, too. Pittman is just two years removed from recording 109 receptions for 1,152 yards and scoring four touchdowns in 2023.

Overall in six seasons and 95 games (86 starts), Pittman has hauled in 485 balls for 5,254 receiving yards with 25 touchdowns. However, Pittman has only appeared in one playoff game, making five catches for 90 yards in an AFC Wild Round loss.

With or without Pittman, the Steelers will kickoff the regular season at home on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET.