Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Singles out $35 Million Playmaker After Team Debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers have completely revamped their wide receiver over the past few offseasons. Before 2026 alone, the Steelers made several additions at wideout, including veteran Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman didn’t get a lot of headlines Sunday, but he had a very solid Steelers debut against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Pittman recorded two catches of more than 20 yards. Although he only had three receptions, the long gains helped him lead the Steelers in receiving yards versus the Falcons.

On Monday, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy received a question about how he felt the team’s new wideouts did. McCarthy largely declined to say too much about the group, beginning his answer by stating, “it was just one game.”

But the head coach did single out Pittman for his key big plays Sunday.

“I thought Michael Pittman did a nice job making the best of his opportunities,” McCarthy told reporters. “The crossing route was a huge play in the game.

The crossing pattern McCarthy referred to occurred on the second drive of the game early in the first quarter. On second-and-4 from the Falcons 47-yard line, Pittman hauled in a 21-yard pass to move the Steelers close to the red zone. The Steelers finished the drive with a field goal, which was their first points of the season.

Mike McCarthy Speaks out on WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. led the team in receiving yards during Week 1.

Pittman’s other significant play was a 28-yard gain in the middle of the third quarter. Although the drive didn’t end in points, Pittman’s catch started the possession and moved the Steelers very close to midfield.

Pittman received just one other target. That was also a catch — a 9-yard gain.

Clearly, Pittman had a very efficient afternoon, posting three catches on three targets. He led the Steelers with 58 receiving yards and a 19.3 yards per reception average.

It was a particularly impressive performance considering Pittman didn’t get a lot of work with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the preseason and training camp. That was because Pittman missed time with an undisclosed injury.

In the receiver room, D.K. Metcalf and Roman Wilson each had more targets than Pittman versus the Falcons. But as the veteran gets more time with Rodgers, his involvement in the offense should grow.

That will especially be the case if Pittman keeps making plays as he did Sunday.

The Steelers acquired the veteran wideout in only a draft pick swap trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Pittsburgh agreed to send a 2026 sixth-round choice to Indianapolis for the receiver and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

The Steelers then signed Pittman to a 2-year, $35 million extension.

McCarthy Indirectly Stresses How to Get Pittman More Involved

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy addressed Michael Pittman Jr.’s team debut against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

The Steelers head coach didn’t mention Pittman by name again in his Monday press conference. But McCarthy did add interesting context while finishing his answer on the receiver room.

“It’s on film now,” McCarthy said of Pittman’s crossing pattern. “So now we know what the opponent is looking at, so we’ve got to stay in tune with ourselves.”

McCarthy stressed, though, that just because something is on film doesn’t mean he won’t return to a play-call. In fact, it sounds like because Pittman had success when targeted in Week 1, he might go right back to that well again.

“We talk so much about the opponent and what the other guys are doing, I think sometimes, you get lost in what’s most important, and that’s what you’re doing,” McCarthy added. “So, we’ve got to just keep focused on things we know that we do well. Build off of that and work on the things that we don’t do so well.”

The Steelers will face the New England Patriots on the road in Week 2. Pittsburgh knocked off New England at Foxboro last September during Week 3.

In this year’s season opener, the Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 13-10.