Mike McCarthy Regrets Viral Aaron Rodgers Heated Exchange After Browns Defeat

When the Pittsburgh Steelers elected to bring back quarterback Aaron Rodgers for one more season, some pundits shared concerns about his relationship with new Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy. Rodgers eventually shared McCarthy was a main reason why he elected to return for one more season.

That put pundits looking for issues between Rodgers and McCarthy at ease — at least until Thursday night.

During the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, Amazon Prime cameras caught Rodgers screaming obscenities at the sideline. Based on what the quarterback appeared to be saying, he seemed to be yelling at McCarthy.

The broadcast then cut to McCarthy, who then appeared to call Rodgers an obscenity.

The moment went viral on social media. The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov posted the video clip of the incident on X. That video received 2.6 million views in under 10 hours.

The incident was one of the first things reporters asked McCarthy about after the game.

“Communication sometimes is not the best choice of words, but everybody is competing on the field,” said McCarthy. “I think what’s said on the field — the way I grew up in this game — usually stays on the field. That’s not the case today.

“I understand that, but any negative communication on my part, I wish I wouldn’t use those words.”

Amazon Prime broadcasters Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit seemed to enjoy the exchange. They both laughed and took it in a similar way — the two men were competing.

But social media poked fun at both Rodgers and McCarthy. The most popular sentiment was that the two resembled an old, married couple yelling at each other.

Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Responds to Timing of Play-Calling

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy addressed the heated exchange between himself and quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Rodgers didn’t receive any specific questions about McCarthy. So the quarterback didn’t directly address the incident from the viral video.

But to reporters Thursday night, Rodgers spoke on the communication issues he was experiencing with his head coach in Cleveland.

“It was loud,” said Rodgers. “Great crowd tonight. It was loud. So some of the calls, it was hard to hear.”

Based on what Rodgers seemed to yell at McCarthy, the quarterback was complaining about not getting the offensive play-call soon enough. But Rodgers said nothing along those lines in his postgame press conference.

Ironically, the drive where Rodgers and McCarthy engaged in their heated exchange was one of the team’s better ones of the night. On Pittsburgh’s only possession of the first quarter, the offense had a 17-play, 78-yard touchdown drive.

The Steelers didn’t reach the end zone again until the fourth quarter.

McCarthy-Rodgers Exchange Bad Look for Steelers in Primetime

Getty Mike McCarthy expressed regret over one of his interactions with Aaron Rodgers during Week 4.

The McCarthy-Rodgers exchange in the first quarter might turn into a blip on the radar. On the surface, it’s a moment the Steelers could look back on in a few weeks as funny.

But no one for the Steelers was laughing after they dropped their seventh game in Cleveland since 2019 on Thursday night. Over the first four weeks of the 2026 NFL season, the Steelers have shown a lot of inconsistencies, particularly on offense. As a result, they have alternated wins and losses.

Could the heated exchange foreshadow more inconsistencies over the next 14 weeks? A lot of pundits saw that as a possibility Thursday night.

Not to mention, it was a little embarrassing. Steelers fans don’t want their head coach and quarterback compared to an angry, old married couple.

On a night where the Steelers could have used some positive PR because of the Joey Porter Jr. trade, the team didn’t get that with the McCarthy-Rodgers heated exchange.