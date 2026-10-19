Mike McCarthy Details Jalen Ramsey’s True Impact on Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers knew they locked up their 26-29 overtime win over the Buccaneers when Jalen Ramsey’s sack put an end to Tampa Bay’s comeback attempt.

Appreciating his veteran cornerback for stepping up when his team needed someone to make a play, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy praised Ramsey during his Monday press conference.

Mike McCarthy Appreciates What Jalen Ramsey Brings to the Table

“I mean, Jalen Ramsey, just a multidimensional player. You could play him anywhere in the back,” said McCarthy. He then elaborated on what makes Ramsey such a special player and why he means so much to the Steelers.

“I really appreciate not only his ability, but his football intelligence, the jumping in and out of positions. Obviously the sack end of the game was exactly how you draw it up as far as the technique of both TJ [Watt] and Alex [Highsmith] setting that edge and for him to come, just the timing, the whole process of it. And that’s what these veteran guys give you and Jalen exemplifies that,” McCarthy added.

Ramsey’s Impact on the Steelers’ Win Extends Beyond His Game-Sealing Play

Ramsey’s impact on Sunday’s win also extends far beyond his game-winning final play. He was one shy of matching the team lead in total tackles, registering 10, with nine credited as solo, which did lead the defense, four tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits and two sacks. His most recent monster performance marked his season-high in tackles and solo tackles in any game so far this season.

And overall through six weeks, Ramsey, 31, has 37 combined tackles, with 23 as solo, a pair of sacks, two pass deflections, a forced fumble. Career wise, as he’s now in his second season in Pittsburgh, Ramsey has recorded 659 tackles, 118 pass deflections, eight sacks and eight forced fumbles in 158 games across 11 seasons.

A former early first round pick in 2o16, Ramsey is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro and was a member of the Los Angeles Rams‘ Super Bowl LVI wining team.