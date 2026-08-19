Mike McCarthy Hints at Steelers’ QB Plans, Keeping Mason Rudolph on Roster

With the season fast approaching, Steelers fans and media are inching closer to learning the answer to a debate that’s rampant all summer. Where will they turn if Aaron Rodgers, who will enter the season at 42 and turn 43 before the playoffs, misses time? And beyond even that, how many quarterbacks will McCarthy keep on the roster at the start of the season?

Is Mike McCarthy Planning to Keep Mason Rudolph?

McCarthy’s most recent comments to reporters about Mason Rudolph and his quarterback room as a whole may be all we need to know what his plans are, at least as of now.

“They are young. Will [Howard] didn’t get to play last year, and Drew [Allar] is a first-year player,” said McCarthy when asked to evaluate his quarterbacks behind Rodgers on Wednesday. “I have two veterans I feel really good about Aaron and Mason. I saw what I needed to see from Mason last week. I’ve talked highly about Mason really since the spring. I really want to max out the opportunities with both Will and Drew.”

Taking what McCarthy said, and has been saying most of the offseason, at face value, he’s clearly at least leaning towards keeping Rudolph on the roster. In fact, he may even enter the season with all four quarterbacks still on the roster.

McCarthy’s Mindset About His QB Room is Becoming Clear

McCarthy’s mentality is simple, Rudolph may be a career backup, but that may also be what the Steelers need if they have to look beyond Rodgers at any point. Rudolph has shown he can win games if called upon – he’s 9-9-1 in his career and saved the 2023 season by going 3-0 to lead Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

While Allar and Howard did look impressive and more dynamic in the team’s preseason debut win over the Green Bay Packers, it was simply an exhibition and can’t be used as the end-all-be-all for evaluation. Rudolph was also 10-for-11 for 93 yards himself. And most importantly, he’s the only quarterback on the roster with any true NFL game experience, something McCarthy seems to be factoring into his decision.

Aaron Rodgers Needs to Stay Healthy for the Steelers to Contend

In all reality, Rodgers, who did complete 65.7% of his passes and throw for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns to only seven interceptions in 2025, missing significant time will likely derail any shot the Steelers have to contend in the AFC North. However, turning to a quarterback who has been through the fire in the past provides McCarthy more comfort and security than having to rely upon a young recent draft pick who has yet to take a regular season snap in the NFL.

But to employ McCarthy’s plan, the Steelers would eventually have to decide if to store either Allar or Will Howard, likely Howard – McCarthy drafted Allar directly and has tabled him his project, to the practice squad or find a trade partner. So even though some fans are enthralled with the possibility of watching Howard, a national champion from his final college football season at Ohio State, develop under McCarthy, it’s possible he ends up as the odd man out and with another franchise before the end of the year.