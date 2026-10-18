Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Put on Blast for ‘Horrible Management’ in Win vs. Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers improbably came back to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-19 in overtime Sunday. To win, though, the Steelers had to overcome several questionable Mike McCarthy decisions, particularly late in the fourth quarter.

Before the game ended, McCarthy was already receiving criticism on social media for the Steelers passing twice inside the 5-yard line with under 1:30 remaining in regulation. McCarthy also called a timeout before Tampa Bay’s final field goal attempt to seemingly allow the Buccaneers special teams to regroup and organization their attempt.

“Complete disaster by the Steelers at the end of this game,” wrote Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora. “Run it three times on the goal line, and Pittsburgh wins this game. Zero doubt in my mind.

“Mike McCarthy horrible management.”

“Game is 100 percent on McCarthy if they lose,” wrote The Athletic’s Josh Yohe, who covers the Pittsburgh Penguins. “Unacceptable clock management in last two minutes.

“What a dope.”

“Send Mike McCarthy to the [expletive] moon. This dude sucks. SUCKS,” wrote sports writer Adam Gretz.

“That Mike McCarthy timeout before this game-tying FG made no sense,” wrote The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov. “Tampa had no timeouts and was rushing its field-goal unit onto the field. They would’ve also had to use a regular game ball instead of a kicking ball.”