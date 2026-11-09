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Mike McCarthy Offers Explanation for DK Metcalf’s Declining Production

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PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Dk Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Placed on the depth chart as the Steelers‘ No. 1 wide receiver, DK Metcalf has struggled throughout his second season in Pittsburgh. Realizing Metcalf has shown he can be a top threat in the past and remains an important piece of the offense, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy took the blame for the veteran wide out’s declining production.

Mike McCarthy Took the Blame for DK Metcalf’s Struggles

As part of his weekly press conference on Monday, McCarthy said Metcalf’s decline statistically speaking is a reflection on himself as a play-caller and he’s focused on emphasizing getting him more involved moving forward, per reporters like Steelers Now’s Alan Sanders.

Through eight games, Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler, has caught 33 passes for only 378 yards and one lone touchdown. He’s also wavering just 11.5 yards per catch, a figure significant below his normal standard.

Last season after being acquired by the Steelers in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks and then signed to a longterm deal, Metcalf recorded 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 14.4 yards per catch. But 2025, which was lesser than the type of season Metcalf was used to with the Seahawks, was chalked up to the issues for the entire offense.

However, Metcalf has never been able to find a rhythm in 2026 either, even as Pittsburgh’s offense has improved.

 Metcalf’s Production Has Declined Despite the Steelers’ Offense Improving in 2026

Metcalf is enduring a subpar season despite future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers enjoying a career renaissance himself. Rodgers has 1,871 passing yards with 13 touchdowns to six interceptions. He threw for 3,322 last year.

Career wise, Metcalf, in the midst of his eighth season, has hauled in 530 balls and racked up 7,552 yards. He put up back-to-back 1,000 plus-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023.

Time will now tell how often it appears plays are designed for Metcalf throughout the rest of the season. Because if the offense does focus on him more, but his play does not improve, the real answer about what’s going on will be revealed.

Mike Asti Mike Asti is an experienced media personality and journalist with a vast resume and skillset, most notably from time with TribLIVE Radio and WPXI-TV. Asti serves as the Managing Editor of WV Sports Now, where he leads the coverage of WVU sports. He has also covered the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and other teams within the Pittsburgh market. Asti contributes to Sirius XM's Big 12 channel, hosts a podcast 'Mike Drop' as part of the Bleav Network and acts as one of the hosts of LockedOn NHL Game Night. More about Mike Asti

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Mike McCarthy Offers Explanation for DK Metcalf’s Declining Production

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