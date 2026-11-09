Mike McCarthy Offers Explanation for DK Metcalf’s Declining Production

Placed on the depth chart as the Steelers‘ No. 1 wide receiver, DK Metcalf has struggled throughout his second season in Pittsburgh. Realizing Metcalf has shown he can be a top threat in the past and remains an important piece of the offense, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy took the blame for the veteran wide out’s declining production.

Mike McCarthy Took the Blame for DK Metcalf’s Struggles

As part of his weekly press conference on Monday, McCarthy said Metcalf’s decline statistically speaking is a reflection on himself as a play-caller and he’s focused on emphasizing getting him more involved moving forward, per reporters like Steelers Now’s Alan Sanders.

Through eight games, Metcalf, a two-time Pro Bowler, has caught 33 passes for only 378 yards and one lone touchdown. He’s also wavering just 11.5 yards per catch, a figure significant below his normal standard.

Last season after being acquired by the Steelers in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks and then signed to a longterm deal, Metcalf recorded 59 receptions for 850 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 14.4 yards per catch. But 2025, which was lesser than the type of season Metcalf was used to with the Seahawks, was chalked up to the issues for the entire offense.

However, Metcalf has never been able to find a rhythm in 2026 either, even as Pittsburgh’s offense has improved.

Metcalf’s Production Has Declined Despite the Steelers’ Offense Improving in 2026

Metcalf is enduring a subpar season despite future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers enjoying a career renaissance himself. Rodgers has 1,871 passing yards with 13 touchdowns to six interceptions. He threw for 3,322 last year.

Career wise, Metcalf, in the midst of his eighth season, has hauled in 530 balls and racked up 7,552 yards. He put up back-to-back 1,000 plus-yard campaigns in 2022 and 2023.

Time will now tell how often it appears plays are designed for Metcalf throughout the rest of the season. Because if the offense does focus on him more, but his play does not improve, the real answer about what’s going on will be revealed.