Mike McCarthy Offers Telling Max Iheanachor Progress Report

With so much scrutiny surrounding the Steelers‘ offensive line, some are wondering if a shake up is on its way. And one option for Mike McCarthy is to turn to rookie Max Iheanachor.

McCarthy even touched on the progress of Iheanachor and where Pittsburgh’s 2026 first round pick (21st overall) stands.

Mike McCarthy Details Max Iheanachor’s Progress So Far

“Max [Iheanachor] is taking a step each and every week. I thought he had a really good Thursday in the padded, individual work. He’s definitely making big steps. He’s getting better,” said McCarthy on Monday as part of his weekly press conference.

And while it’s possible McCarthy may not feel the need to rush Iheanachor into a starting role this early in his career, it’s also possible he may consider it based on the struggles of right tackle Dylan Clark. His recent track record of filling in admirably not withstanding, many experts also believe there’s a ceiling to the level Clark can ever reach.

McCarthy Touched on Being Open to Changes After Sunday’s Game

McCarthy’s Iheanachor update follows his postgame remarks about being open to changes to the offense as a whole, stemming from Pittsburgh’s 20-3 defeat at the hands of the Patriots.

“It’s two weeks. I think the big thing is — the buzz words are to come in here and say everything’s correctible, we can fix everything. That’s a matter of fact, it’s true, but if you’re making the same mistakes, those are the things, whether you’re young or a veteran, that’s what we have to address,” McCarthy responded when asked what’s wrong with the offense during his postgame press conference.

Pittsburgh Drafted Iheanachor to Become Key Member of the Offensive Line for Years to Come

Before being selected by the Steelers with the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh in April, Iheanachor stood out during his college career at Arizona State. The California native spent three seasons with the Sun Devils after excelling at a junior college in 2022. Then, as a highly ranked junior college prospect, he transferred to Arizona State to experience major conference football in the Big 12.

Iheanachor capped off his senior season by being named a member of the All-Big 12 second-team.

McCarthy and his staff will have the rest of the week to figure things out before the Steelers return home for their first AFC North matchup of the young season. Pittsburgh will welcome Joe Burrow and the 2-0 Cincinnati Bengals to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 1:00 p.m. ET.