Mike McCarthy Sprinkles Optimism in Joey Porter Jr. Status Update

Without getting into the ongoing contractual “impasse” between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Joey Porter Jr., Mike McCarthy did provide some optimism about when the cornerback may make his season debut.

Mike McCarthy Provides Optimism About Joey Porter Jr.’s Status

“I hope so. We have a plan for Joey. Hopefully he can do more. We’ll give him a chance to get out there,” answered McCarthy when asked by reporters, including PennLive’s Nick Farabaugh, about Porter’s availability in the shortened week. The Steelers will meet the AFC rival Browns in Cleveland on Thursday night.

Porter has missed the team’s first three games with what was initially labeled a back injury. He’s since advanced to just being listed as on the injury report for “conditioning” as the Steelers have claimed he’s working towards being able to play. And after being noncommittal about when he would take the field, Porter did recently say he will “definitely” play at some point this season, but he’s just not sure when exactly.

There Are Teams Interested in Trading for Porter

But of course, the likelihood of Porter suiting up for a game only a few days away is extremely low. Also, most Steelers fans have consistently believed the main reason why he’s been inactive to this point has far more to do with his desire for a new longterm contract. Every week without Porter has led to trade speculation, most recently ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealing the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are among several teams who have inquired about acquiring the Steelers’ 2023 second round pick.

Why the Steelers Are at an ‘Impasse’ With Porter

Part of the impasse stems from the Steelers viewing Porter, a productive player who has yet to be named a Pro Bowler through three seasons, as shy of warranting a contact that would reset the market again. Porter, on the other hand, has watched similar players spike the market with big contracts throughout the offseason.

Porter, 26, is coming off a 2025 season in which he recorded 52 total tackles in 14 games. He also deflected 14 passes and picked off one. But Porter is two years removed from his best season of his young career yet. In 2024, Porter put up a career-high 70 combined tackles, 53 credited as solo, a couple tackles for a loss, seven pass deflections and an interception. He registered 43 tackles as a rookie.

A Porter Trade Would Be Polarizing for Steelers Fans

With the Steelers unwilling to budge on their stance, and Porter seemingly unwilling to meet in the middle, the most likely scenario is the two sides are unable to ever come to terms. And an eventual breakup between Pittsburgh and Porter would create a disappointing end to a franchise’s relationship with a legacy player.

A possible trade of Porter, 26, the son of the former popular Steelers linebacker Joey Porter Sr., comes with extra emotions for fans. Porter Sr. made four Pro Bowls and was part of a Super Bowl winning team in Pittsburgh. Fans figured his son would enjoy similar, if not greater, success when the Steelers brought Porter Jr. home by selecting him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

The Steelers sit at 2-1 on the season without Porter so far.