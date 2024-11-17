Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Delivers 2-Word Response on Beating Ravens Without TD

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens each came into Week 11 with improved offenses from previous matchups in the rivalry. In the case of the Ravens, their offense was significantly better. Baltimore entered November 17 ranked first in points per game and yards per contest.

But when the two teams met in Week 11, the Steelers and Ravens engaged in another defensive slugfest more reminiscence of 2010 than 2024.

While that may have shocked NFL pundits, it didn’t surprise Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. When asked what his pregame reaction would have been if he was told the Steelers would beat Baltimore on November 17 without scoring a touchdown, Tomlin kept his response to two words.

“Steelers, Ravens.”

Thanks to six field goals from Chris Boswell, the Steelers knocked off the Ravens 18-16. With the victory, the Steelers improved to 8-2 and moved into a 1.5-game lead in the AFC North.

Steelers Defense Mostly Stymies Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson came into the Week 11 matchup with some of his worst statistics versus the Steelers. Jackson’s play didn’t do much to change that on November 17.

Although the Ravens moved the ball in big chunks when Jackson connected with his pass catchers, he completed less than half of his passes. Jackson had a touchdown toss on Baltimore’s final offensive drive, but he also threw a fourth-quarter interception.

After the touchdown, Jackson had a chance to tie the game with a 2-point conversion with a little more than a minute left in the fourth quarter. But while rolling to his left, Jackson was unable to run around the edge, and then his desperation pass fell incomplete.

Jackson had 5 completions to wide receivers in the entire game.

The MVP front runner also averaged 11.5 yards per carry on the ground. But Jackson only had 4 attempts for 46 yards. He also took 2 sacks.

Star running back Derrick Henry scored Baltimore’s other touchdown and averaged 5 yards per carry. But he only had 13 carries and fumbled on the game’s first possession.

The Steelers won the turnover battle 3-1 and outscored the Ravens off turnovers 9-0. That was a major reason why Pittsburgh was able to win without reaching the end zone.

In five career games versus the Steelers, Jackson has thrown 5 touchdowns versus 8 interceptions and posted a 66.7 passer rating. The Steelers are 4-1 in those five contests.

Mike Tomlin’s Short Answer on Evaluating His Offense After Week 11

This was the second time this season the Steelers won with six field goals. Boswell also went 6-for-6 in Week 1 versus the Atlanta Falcons in a 18-10 victory.

Justin Fields started that contest behind center. But with Russell Wilson back, the Steelers offense has scored more points the past three weeks. According to pundits, that was supposed to place them into position to take advantage of Baltimore’s last-ranked pass defense.

But as Tomlin put it, the “Steelers-Ravens” impact also left Pittsburgh playing less than stellar offense. The Steelers started the game 1-for-11 on third down and failed to score touchdowns on all four of their red zone possessions.

In addition to four short field goals, Boswell made two from beyond 50 yards. For the Ravens, Justin Tucker missed a pair of field-goal tries. Tucker is not having a good season, but that was still uncharacteristic for the kicker who owns the best field-goal percentage in NFL history.

Tucker hadn’t missed two field goals in the same game since December 17, 2022.

Tomlin admitted to reporters that his team’s play wasn’t perfect. But he added that “it isn’t going to be” against a quality opponent.

When asked about evaluating his offense’s Week 11 performance, Tomlin provided one letter instead of any words.

“W,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers will face another division opponent in Week 12 with short time to prepare. They will visit the Cleveland Browns for Thursday Night Football on November 21.