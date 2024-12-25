Mike Tomlin Summarizes Latest Steelers Loss With ‘Blunt’ Line

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will often start his press conferences with “good afternoon.” But after losing 29-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas, Tomlin wasn’t having a good afternoon.

So, the Steelers head coach began his Week 17 postgame press conference with a summary that many fans will likely use at their own holiday dinner tables.

“You know that sucked, to be blunt,” said Tomlin.

The Steelers started slowly again in Week 17, allowing the Chiefs to score 13 points in the first quarter. Tomlin’s team steadied themselves in the second quarter, but just like on December 21 versus the Baltimore Ravens, things fell apart for Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter.

“Not the type of ball that we want to play, and eerily similar to our last performance in that we aren’t doing the fundamental things well enough. We’re turning the ball over, we’re not getting turnovers. That hadn’t been a recipe for us, but it has been [as] of late.”

The Steelers have now lost three consecutive games to drop to 10-6. All three losses were by double digits.

Tomlin’s squad will fall out of first place in the AFC North if the Ravens defeat the Houston Texans on Christmas evening.