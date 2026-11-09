Mike Tomlin Hypes Up Steelers at Bengals on Sunday Night Football

No one knows about being part of big AFC North battles more than Mike Tomlin, who was tasked with hyping up the upcoming Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Fully aware of what the rivalry is all about, Tomlin expressed his excitement for the matchup with the division lead on the line.

Mike Tomlin Knows All About What a Steelers vs. Bengals Matchup Can Offer

“It’s AFC North football and you know I love that. You can airmail me right to Cincinnati,” said an energized Tomlin.

And while he’d be tuned in no matter what, Tomlin also believes in both teams as contenders and views this game as fitting Joe Burrow against the Steelers’ strong pass rush.

“It’s good on good. Joe Burrow and that Cincinnati passing game vs T.J. Watt and the four-man rush of the Steelers…. Bring your popcorn and get your cameras ready.”

Tomlin Will Be Able to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati in Person

With both teams sitting at 6-2, Pittsburgh heads into their trip to Cincinnati coming off a bye week. The Steelers enjoyed a much-needed time away to rest after building a four-game win streak, one that’s still ongoing thanks to dominating the Cleveland Browns 27-6 on Nov. 1.

Conversely, the Bengals beat the Falcons 34-17 in Madrid, Spain on Sunday. Burrow completed 82.8% of his throws for 271 yards and three touchdown passes. Cincinnati has also won four games in a row. But prior to heating up recently, the Bengals lost back-to-back games, including a 30-27 defeat at the hands of the Steelers.

So now with Cincinnati looking for a chance at revenge at home, Mike Tomlin, who stepped away from the Steelers after 19 years at the helm, will have a front row seat to watch his former team in action for the first time since joining the NBC crew.