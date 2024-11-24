Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Hammered With 5-Figure Fine After Ravens Clash

The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to pick up the pieces after their loss to the Cleveland Browns on November 21. But Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is also still dealing with fallout from the team’s previous rival matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.

The NFL fined Fitzpatrick $11,255 for his late hit on offensive lineman Patrick Mekari during the first half versus Baltimore.

Fitzpatrick delivered the hit after Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely fumbled late in the second quarter. The Steelers safety, along with Mekari, received offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

But Mekari didn’t receive a fine.

This was Fitzpatrick’s first fine of the 2024 season.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Fined, Still Looking for 1st INT

Fitzpatrick has received quite a bit of anger from Browns fans since his 2023 Week 2 hit knocked out running back Nick Chubb for the rest of the season. But it was the Ravens, not the Browns, who Fitzpatrick engaged with during the third week of November.

The Fitzpatrick-Mekari scrap was one of several from the Steelers-Ravens matchup in Week 11.

“An aggressive moment from the normally quiet Fitzpatrick, but it fit with how the game went,” Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora wrote. “The first half of Sunday’s showdown felt like classic Steelers-Ravens. Intense and physical and pushing the boundary of what the refs were permitting.

“Pittsburgh’s offensive line set the tone with C Zach Frazier, RG Mason McCormick and a more-aggressive RT Broderick Jones scrapping with any Ravens’ defenders they could get their hands on. CB Marlon Humphrey was the main combatant. They all avoided fine.

“Even K Chris Boswell briefly entered the ring with some brief jawing after making a first half field goal.”

Although it cost him a little cash, it could be considered a small price to pay for Fitzpatrick setting a physical tone for the Steelers defense.

Kozora noted, though, that Fitzpatrick now has more fines than interceptions this season. Fitzpatrick doesn’t have an interception in his last 22 games.

He was tied for the NFL lead with 6 interceptions during the 2022 season.

Ravens Safety Kyle Hamilton Also Receives Fine

Fitzpatrick wasn’t the only safety to receive a fine from the Week 11 Steelers-Ravens showdown. The NFL also fined Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton $11,255 for taunting in the second quarter.

The taunt appeared to come against Steelers running back Najee Harris. Hamilton had just caught a hurdle attempt from Harris before a small skirmish started.

Hamilton didn’t receive a penalty on the play.

Fines could be a routine thing for the Steelers during the stretch run of the 2024 NFL season. The Steelers still have four more division matchups remaining on their schedule. Those AFC North matchups are always filled with hatred and physicality.

Pittsburgh will also play Super Bowl contenders, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers and Ravens will renew their rivalry on December 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 pm ET at M&T Bank Stadium.