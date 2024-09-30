Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Questions Officiating After Colts Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled within one score of the Indianapolis Colts on three different occasions during the second half of Week 4. But after the first two times, the Colts responded with a score to extend their lead again. A personal foul penalty from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick helped the first Colts response.

After the 27-24 loss to Indianapolis, Fitzpatrick lamented that call, as he suggested that he was the victim of the league’s effort to take hitting out of the game.

“I thought we were playing football,” Fitzpatrick told reporters, via The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski. “I don’t know what we’re playing at this point.

“Very different game than what I grew up playing and what I grew up loving. Can’t hit nobody hard. Can’t be violent. So, I don’t know what to say.”

The personal foul came on a Joe Flacco incompletion on second-and-10 from the Colts 42-yard line. Instead of third-and-10, the Colts received a first down at the Steelers 43.

Six plays later, the Colts scored their only touchdown of the second half.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Penalty Crucial in Colts Beating Steelers

The Colts needed just three minutes and 10 seconds to response to Pittsburgh’s first touchdown of Week 4. But 15 of Indianapolis’ 70 yards on the drive came on the questionable personal foul call.

Fitzpatrick delivered a hit on Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell, who was Flacco’s intended target on the play. The ball had already hit the ground several yards in front of Mitchell when Fitzpatrick made contact with the Colts receiver.

However, it was obvious on the replay that Fitzpatrick was slowing down upon initial contact. He didn’t deliver a big hit like he could have and didn’t make contact with Mitchell’s helmet.

Both CBS analyst Adam Archuleta and CBS rules expert Gene Steratore disagreed with the penalty.

If the officials don’t call Fitzpatrick for the personal foul penalty, the Steelers could have forced a punt after the next play.

Steelers Failed to Take Advantage of Questionable Call, Colts Didn’t

Sporting events don’t come down to one play.

The Steelers had three third-down opportunities on the drive where officials called Fitzpatrick for the 15-yard penalty to stop the Colts offense. All three third-down plays were seven yards or longer.

Flacco completed the first two attempts to extend the drive. His last third-down throw of the drive resulted in a touchdown.

So, had Fitzpatrick not been called for the personal foul, it’s not at all a guarantee that the Steelers would have forced a punt after third-and-1o.

While the call against Fitzpatrick was questionable, the Colts took advantage of the opportunity. In a similar scenario during the first half, the Steelers offense didn’t.

The Colts sacked Justin Fields on Pittsburgh’s first third-down try of the game. But officials called defensive end Isaiah Land, who sacked Fields, for a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty.

Land apparently didn’t do enough to avoid falling on Fields while he sacked him.

Similar to Fitzpatrick’s criticism, media members on X criticized the officials for the soft penalty against Land.

“What is Isaiah Land supposed to do differently here?! Lay a pillow under Fields? What happened to the game I love?” The News Item’ Marc Malkoskie asked on X.

The roughing the passer penalty gave the Steelers a first down. But they eventually punted at the Colts 41-yard line.

Another 5 or 10 yards on that drive, Chris Boswell may have had an opportunity for a field goal. Instead, the Steelers lost by 3.