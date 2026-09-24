Pittsburgh Steelers Mocked to Trade up in Draft to Select 24-TD QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers could look to find their franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh brought back Aaron Rodgers on a one-year deal, which will be his final NFL season. Although the Steelers have Drew Allar and Will Howard as developmental quarterbacks, Pittsburgh could draft their franchise guy next year.

The 2027 NFL Draft is considered to be a solid quarterback class.

Pittsburgh Steelers Mocked to Select Jayden Maiava

The 2027 NFL Draft is supposed to be loaded with quarterbacks, and there could be several taken in the first round.

Although we are just two weeks into the NFL season, mock drafts are already happening. The Steelers could have a top-15 pick, but NFL analyst Gilberto Manzano of SI predicts the Steelers will trade back into the first round with the Philadelphia Eagles at 26th overall to select USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava.

“The Eagles do the Steelers a solid here after swooping in on Lemon in April’s draft. The 6’4″, 230-pound Maiava has ideal size, arm strength and his pinpoint accuracy (75.7% on his passes this season) makes him a safe bet to succeed at the next level. Maiava struggled at times against Rutgers last week. But had a blazing start in the first three games of the season,” Manzano wrote.

Maiava could very well be the Steelers franchise quarterback and is one of the top quarterbacks in college. The 6-foot-4 quarterback began his career at UNLV but has spent the last three years with the Trojans.

Maiava is working with head coach Lincoln Riley, who is known as a quarterback whisperer, which should help his development. Last season, he threw for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

If Maiava leads USC to the college football playoff, he could go much higher than 26th overall. Yet, the Steelers could very well look to select their franchise quarterback in 2027.

Pittsburgh Rolling With Aaron Rodgers at QB

The Steelers offense has struggled through two weeks, but the team will roll with Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has struggled, but ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano said his job is safe as the Steelers are unlikely to bench him in his final season.

“I simply do not believe that McCarthy would bench Rodgers in his final season for Mason Rudolph, Will Howard or Drew Allar. At least not until the Steelers are eliminated from postseason contention,” Graziano wrote. “These two guys reunited in Pittsburgh this year to pursue a championship together. And no matter what the rest of us think, they believe it’s possible and won’t give up the ghost until they have to.”

The hope for Pittsburgh is that Rodgers can lead them back to the playoffs a year after winning the AFC North.