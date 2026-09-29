AFC Foe Eyeing Former Steelers $1 Million LB

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker spent a day with one of the team’s former division rivals to begin this week.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Walker tried out for the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Walker joined fellow linebacker Chase Wilson at the tryout in Tennessee.

Walker played part of the 2023 NFL season with the Steelers. In eight games, he posted 33 combined tackles, including two for loss. Walker also registered two pass defenses and one interception.

According to Spotrac, Walker made $1.01 million during his lone season in Pittsburgh.

Since then, the linebacker has played one year for the Washington Commanders and one for the New York Jets. Walker also spent an offseason with the Arizona Cardinals.

Former Steelers LB Mykal Walker Tries Out for Titans

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mykal Walker tried out for the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

The Steelers added Walker to their practice squad midway through the 2023 campaign. It became a key acquisition, as the Steelers lost starter Cole Holcomb to a season-ending injury in early November.

Walker made his Steelers debut in Week 11 of that season versus the Cleveland Browns. He started that contest along with the next two games.

Walker played in the final eight games of 2023 for Pittsburgh, starting five of those contests. During Week 13 versus the Arizona Cardinals, Walker posted 10 combined tackles while playing 65 defensive snaps.